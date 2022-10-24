Delta National Bank & Trust Company selects Finastra's cloud-native core and global payments hub

Fusion Essence and Fusion Payments To Go will modernize the bank's infrastructure, unlock innovation, and deliver better experiences to private banking clients

LAKE MARY, Fla., Oct. 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Finastra today announced that Delta National Bank & Trust Company (Delta Bank) has selected Fusion Essence and Fusion Payments To Go as its new retail core banking and payments solutions to modernize its digital banking infrastructure. The move will also support better customer experiences for its international account holders.

Headquartered in New York, Delta Bank provides international private banking services to South American investors. Finastra's Fusion Essence and Fusion Payments To Go will enable internal stakeholders at Delta Bank to tap into accurate and reliable reporting in order to deliver innovative solutions to clients and improve decision-making.

Guillermo Sefair, Chairman and President at Delta National Bank & Trust Company said, "At Delta Bank, we are committed to delivering the best banking options and financing strategies for our clients, which is why we are excited to offer modern, future-proof technology and payment offerings. We know that implementing Finastra's cloud-based solutions will drive more innovations for our clients, with faster service powered by an integrated platform."

With this conversion to Fusion Essence, Delta Bank is moving its core from on-premise to a cloud-native SaaS solution. End users will have access to more information and will be able to automate manual tasks, improving service quality and helping to support future business requirements.

Delta Bank has also selected real-time compliance screening, Anti-Money Laundering (AML) and Know Your Customer (KYC) solutions through Fincom.co, an app available via Finastra's open development platform, FusionFabric.cloud.

"We look forward to improving Delta Bank's process efficiency and helping to minimize its operational risk by automating manual processes, such as assessment, late payment interest calculation, and reporting," said Siobhan Byron, EVP, Universal Banking Business Unit at Finastra. "By streamlining Delta Bank's internal data management, we will also be enabling its decision-makers to reference a single source of truth. Delta Bank is an excellent example of a dynamic, international institution that is transitioning to the cloud and is benefitting from our orchestrated ecosystem to future-proof its business."

