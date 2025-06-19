Delta-like Ligand 3 Targeted Therapies Market is Predicted to Heat Up During the Forecast Period (2025-2034) Across 7MM Owing to a Robust Pipeline | DelveInsight

The delta-like ligand 3 targeted therapies market is witnessing significant growth, driven by the rising incidence of small cell lung cancer (SCLC) and neuroendocrine tumors. Advancements in antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) technology and increasing clinical trial activity are propelling the development of DLL3-targeted candidates. Growing interest from biopharma companies and strategic collaborations are also accelerating the DLL3-targeted therapies market expansion.

LAS VEGAS, June 19, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- DelveInsight's Delta-like Ligand 3 Targeted Therapies Market Size, Target Population, Competitive Landscape & Market Forecast report includes a comprehensive understanding of current treatment practices, emerging delta-like ligand 3 targeted therapies, market share of individual therapies, and current and forecasted delta-like ligand 3 targeted therapies market size from 2020 to 2034, segmented into 7MM [the United States, the EU4 (Germany, France, Italy, and Spain), the United Kingdom, and Japan].

Key Takeaways from the Delta-like Ligand 3 Targeted Therapies Market Report

As per DelveInsight's analysis, the total market size of delta-like ligand 3 targeted therapies in the 7MM is expected to surge significantly by 2034.

The approval of the first DLL3-targeted Bispecific T-cell Engager therapy, IMDELLTRA, by the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) in May 2024 marked a pivotal moment for patients battling Extensive-stage small-cell lung Cancer (ES-SCLC).

by the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) in marked a pivotal moment for patients battling Extensive-stage small-cell lung Cancer (ES-SCLC). Leading delta-like ligand 3 targeted therapies companies, such as Phanes Therapeutics, Merck, Daiichi Sankyo, Legend Biotech, Novartis, Abdera Therapeutics, Boehringer Ingelheim, Chugai Pharmaceutical, Roche, Molecular Partners, Orano Med, Zai Lab , Allogene Therapeutics, and others, are developing novel delta-like ligand 3 targeted therapies that can be available in the delta-like ligand 3 targeted therapies market in the coming years.

and others, are developing novel delta-like ligand 3 targeted therapies that can be available in the delta-like ligand 3 targeted therapies market in the coming years. Some of the key delta-like ligand 3 targeted therapies in the pipeline include Peluntamig (PT217), MK-6070/DS3280, LB2102/ DLL3-targeted CAR Ts, 225Ac-ABD147, Obrixtamig (BI 764532), ALPS12/RG6524, MP0712, ZL-1310, ALL-213, and others.

and others. In February 2025 , Phanes Therapeutics announced that the first patient was dosed in the clinical study of peluntamig (PT217) in combination with chemotherapy.

announced that the first patient was dosed in the clinical study of peluntamig (PT217) in combination with chemotherapy. In September 2024 , Abdera Therapeutics announced that the US FDA granted ODD to ABD-147 for the treatment of NEC.

announced that the US FDA granted ODD to ABD-147 for the treatment of NEC. In August 2024 , Daiichi Sankyo and Merck expanded their existing global co-development and co-commercialization agreement for Merck's MK-6070 for the treatment of SCLC.

Discover which indication is expected to grab the major delta-like ligand 3 targeted therapies market share @ Delta-like Ligand 3 Targeted Therapies Market Report

Delta-like Ligand 3 Targeted Therapies Market Dynamics

The delta-like ligand 3 targeted therapies market is emerging as a dynamic and promising area in oncology, particularly for hard-to-treat cancers like SCLC and other neuroendocrine tumors. With a growing understanding of its role in tumorigenesis, drug developers have shifted focus toward exploiting this target through various modalities, including ADCs, BiTEs, and CAR-T cell therapies. The FDA approval of tarlatamab (IMDELLTRA), a DLL3-targeted BiTE, has catalyzed commercial and clinical interest in this space.

The competitive landscape is rapidly evolving, driven by both established pharmaceutical players and biotech innovators. Several companies are advancing DLL3-targeted assets through clinical pipelines, highlighting the growing investment and belief in the target's therapeutic value. Tarlatamab, in particular, has set a precedent by demonstrating durable responses in patients with extensive-stage SCLC who have limited treatment options after frontline chemotherapy. Its clinical success has validated DLL3 as a viable target and opened the door for additional programs in earlier lines of therapy and combination regimens.

However, the DLL3-targeted therapy market faces challenges that could shape its trajectory. The heterogeneity of DLL3 expression among patient populations, potential for resistance mechanisms, and safety concerns, especially cytokine release syndrome (CRS) in immune-engaging therapies, are critical issues under active investigation. Additionally, biomarker-based patient selection strategies are essential to optimize efficacy, which may limit the addressable population unless companion diagnostics evolve in parallel.

Market dynamics are also influenced by the broader shift toward personalized and immune-based treatments. The rise of bispecific and cell-based platforms enhances the flexibility in targeting DLL3, but also introduces manufacturing and logistical hurdles. As such, scalability, cost-effectiveness, and global accessibility will be important considerations in the commercial rollout. Reimbursement strategies and payer acceptance will further impact uptake, especially given the premium pricing associated with novel biologics.

Looking ahead, the DLL3-targeted therapies market is poised for expansion beyond SCLC. Preliminary studies are exploring DLL3 expression in other neuroendocrine carcinomas, prostate cancer, and some pediatric tumors. This potential for label expansion, coupled with advancing drug formats and supportive regulatory pathways, indicates a robust growth trajectory. As the clinical pipeline matures and real-world data accumulate, DLL3-targeted approaches are expected to play an increasingly integral role in the precision oncology landscape.

Delta-like Ligand 3 Targeted Therapies Treatment Market

DLL3-targeted therapies are emerging as a promising new approach in the treatment of small-cell lung cancer and neuroendocrine carcinomas, bringing renewed optimism for patients with these aggressive cancers. A major breakthrough came in May 2024, when the US FDA approved IMDELLTRA, the first bispecific T-cell engager therapy targeting DLL3. Developed by Amgen, this first-in-class immunotherapy is designed to bind DLL3 on tumor cells and CD3 on T cells, triggering a T-cell–mediated attack on DLL3-expressing cancer cells through the formation of a cytolytic synapse.

The approval and subsequent launch of IMDELLTRA have been widely recognized as a significant advancement in DLL3-focused treatments, generating approximately USD 115 million in US sales in 2024. This therapy offers a game-changing option for patients with previously treated Extensive-stage SCLC, showing durable responses. As the second FDA-approved BiTE molecule from Amgen, IMDELLTRA underscores the company's commitment to tackling hard-to-treat cancers. For patients urgently needing new therapeutic solutions, this approval delivers a much-needed and long-awaited source of hope.

Learn more about the FDA-approved delta-like ligand 3 targeted therapies @ Approved Delta-like Ligand 3 Targeted Therapies

Key Emerging Delta-like Ligand 3 Targeted Therapies and Companies

The current pipeline is dominated with early-stage DLL-3 targeted therapies like peluntamig (Phanes Therapeutics), MK-6070/ HPN328-4001/ DS3280 (Merck / Daiichi Sankyo), LB2102/ DLL3-targeted CAR-Ts (Legend Biotech and Novartis), 225Ac-ABD147 (Abdera Therapeutics), BI 764532 (Boehringer Ingelheim), ALPS12/ RG6524 (Chugai Pharmaceutical and Roche), ZL-1310 (Zai Lab), and others.

Peluntamig (PT217) is a first-in-class, native IgG-like bispecific antibody designed to target both DLL3 and CD47. It is being developed for the treatment of SCLC and neuroendocrine carcinomas, including neuroendocrine prostate cancer (NEPC). The FDA has awarded peluntamig two Orphan Drug Designations (ODDs) for SCLC and NEC, along with two Fast Track Designations (FTDs): one for extensive-stage SCLC that has progressed following platinum-based chemotherapy (with or without checkpoint inhibitors), and another for metastatic de novo or treatment-emergent NEPC. The therapy is currently undergoing evaluation in the Phase I/II SKYBRIDGE trial (NCT05652686) for SCLC and NEC.

MK-6070 is an experimental tri-specific T-cell engager targeting DLL3, under Phase I/II clinical investigation. It is being tested as a standalone therapy in patients with advanced DLL3-expressing tumors and in combination with atezolizumab for certain cases of SCLC. The FDA granted MK-6070 Orphan Drug Designation for SCLC in March 2022. In March 2024, Merck finalized its acquisition of Harpoon Therapeutics, the original developer.

In August 2024, Daiichi Sankyo and Merck expanded their global partnership to include MK-6070 under their co-development and co-commercialization agreement for DXd antibody-drug conjugates. Merck retains exclusive rights in Japan and will handle all manufacturing and supply responsibilities for MK-6070. The two companies also plan to explore the use of MK-6070 in combination with ifinatamab deruxtecan (I-DXd) for SCLC, along with other potential combination strategies.

The anticipated launch of these emerging therapies is poised to transform the delta-like ligand 3 targeted therapies market landscape in the coming years. As these cutting-edge therapies continue to mature and gain regulatory approval, they are expected to reshape the delta-like ligand 3 targeted therapies market landscape, offering new standards of care and unlocking opportunities for medical innovation and economic growth.

To know more about delta-like ligand 3 targeted therapies clinical trials, visit @ Delta-like Ligand 3 Targeted Therapies Treatment

Delta-like Ligand 3 Targeted Therapies Overview

Delta-like ligand 3 (DLL3) targeted therapies is an unconventional ligand within the Notch signaling pathway that, when overexpressed, supports the growth, migration, and invasiveness of small cell lung cancer (SCLC) cells. It also contributes to the development of metastatic and therapy-resistant traits in neuroendocrine carcinomas (NECs), enhancing both tumor cell proliferation and resistance to platinum-based chemotherapy. In normal cells, DLL3 expression is minimal and confined to the Golgi apparatus and cytoplasmic vesicles.

This specific intracellular localization is regulated by its transmembrane domain and nearby protein sequences, which serve as retention signals. In contrast, SCLC cells exhibit high levels of DLL3 that are abnormally localized to the cell surface, a characteristic observed in up to 85% of human SCLC cases. While the mechanisms behind this overexpression and altered trafficking are not fully understood, DLL3's distinct expression pattern positions it as a promising biomarker and therapeutic target in SCLC.

Beyond SCLC, DLL3 is also widely expressed in various NECs, including certain molecular subtypes of pulmonary large cell NEC (LCNEC) and NECs originating from the gastroenteropancreatic tract, bladder, prostate, and cervix. In these tumors, elevated DLL3 expression correlates with more advanced disease and poorer overall survival, suggesting a strong association between high DLL3 levels and unfavorable clinical outcomes.

Delta-like Ligand 3 Targeted Therapies Epidemiology Segmentation

The delta-like ligand 3 targeted therapies market report proffers epidemiological analysis for the study period 2020–2034 in the 7MM, segmented into:

Total Cases in Selected Indications for DLL3-targeted Therapies

Total Eligible Patient Pool in Selected Indications for DLL3-targeted Therapies

Total Treated Cases in Selected Indications for DLL3-targeted Therapies

Delta-like Ligand 3 Targeted Therapies Report Metrics Details Study Period 2020–2034 Delta-like Ligand 3 Targeted Therapies Report Coverage 7MM [The United States, the EU-4 (Germany, France, Italy, and Spain), the United Kingdom, and Japan] Key Delta-like Ligand 3 Targeted Therapies Companies Phanes Therapeutics, Merck, Daiichi Sankyo, Legend Biotech, Novartis, Abdera Therapeutics, Boehringer Ingelheim, Chugai Pharmaceutical, Roche, Molecular Partners, Orano Med, Zai Lab, Allogene Therapeutics, Amgen, and others Key Delta-like Ligand 3 Targeted Therapies Peluntamig (PT217), MK-6070/DS3280, LB2102/ DLL3-targeted CAR Ts, 225Ac-ABD147, Obrixtamig (BI 764532), ALPS12/RG6524, MP0712, ZL-1310, ALL-213, IMDELLTRA, and others

Scope of the Delta-like Ligand 3 Targeted Therapies Market Report

Delta-like Ligand 3 Targeted Therapies Therapeutic Assessment: Delta-like Ligand 3 Targeted Therapies current marketed and emerging therapies

Delta-like Ligand 3 Targeted Therapies current marketed and emerging therapies Delta-like Ligand 3 Targeted Therapies Market Dynamics: Conjoint Analysis of Emerging Delta-like Ligand 3 Targeted Therapies Drugs

Conjoint Analysis of Emerging Delta-like Ligand 3 Targeted Therapies Drugs Competitive Intelligence Analysis: SWOT analysis and Market entry strategies

SWOT analysis and Market entry strategies Unmet Needs, KOL's views, Analyst's views, Delta-like Ligand 3 Targeted Therapies Market Access and Reimbursement

Discover more about delta-like ligand 3 targeted therapies in development @ Delta-like Ligand 3 Targeted Therapies Clinical Trials

Table of Contents

1. Key Insights 2. Report Introduction 3. Executive Summary 4. Key Events 5. Market Forecast Methodology 6. Delta-like Ligand 3 Targeted Therapies Market Overview at a Glance in the 7MM 6.1. Market Share (%) Distribution by Therapies in 2025 6.2. Market Share (%) Distribution by Therapies in 2034 6.3. Market Share (%) Distribution by Indications in 2025 6.4. Market Share (%) Distribution by Indications in 2034 7. Delta-like Ligand 3 (DLL3)-targeted Therapies: Background and Overview 7.1. Introduction 7.2. The Potential of Delta-like Ligand 3 (DLL3)-targeted Therapies in Different Indications 7.3. Clinical Applications of Delta-like Ligand 3 (DLL3)-targeted Therapies 8. Target Patient Pool of Delta-like Ligand 3 (DLL3)-targeted Therapies 8.1. Assumptions and Rationale 8.2. Key Findings 8.3. Total Cases of Selected Indication for Delta-like Ligand 3 (DLL3)-targeted Therapies in the 7MM 8.4. Total Eligible Patient Pool of Selected Indication for Delta-like Ligand 3 (DLL3)-targeted Therapies in the 7MM 8.5. Total Treatable Cases in Selected Indication for Delta-like Ligand 3 (DLL3)-targeted Therapies in the 7MM 9. Marketed Therapies 9.1. Key Competitors 9.2. IMDELLTRA (tarlatamab-dlle): Amgen 9.2.1. Product Description 9.2.2. Regulatory milestones 9.2.3. Other developmental activities 9.2.4. Clinical development 9.2.5. Safety and efficacy List to be continued in the report 10. Emerging Therapies 10.1. Key Competitors 10.2. Peluntamig (PT217): Phanes Therapeutics 10.2.1. Product Description 10.2.2. Other developmental activities 10.2.3. Clinical development 10.2.4. Safety and efficacy 10.3. MK-6070/ HPN328-4001/ DS3280: Merck/ Daiichi Sankyo 10.3.1. Product Description 10.3.2. Other developmental activities 10.3.3. Clinical development 10.3.4. Safety and efficacy List to be continued in the report 11. Delta-like Ligand 3 Targeted Therapies: Seven Major Market Analysis 11.1. Key Findings 11.2. Market Outlook 11.3. Conjoint Analysis 11.4. Key Market Forecast Assumptions 11.4.1. Cost Assumptions and Rebates 11.4.2. Pricing Trends 11.4.3. Analogue Assessment 11.4.4. Launch Year and Therapy Uptakes 11.5. Total Market Sizes of Delta-like Ligand 3 (DLL3)-targeted Therapies by Indications in the 7MM 11.6. The United States Market Size 11.6.1. Total Market Size of Delta-like Ligand 3 (DLL3)-targeted Therapies in the United States 11.6.2. Market Size of Delta-like Ligand 3 (DLL3)-targeted Therapies by Indication in the United States 11.6.3. Market Size of Delta-like Ligand 3 (DLL3)-targeted Therapies by Therapies in the United States 11.7. EU4 and the UK 11.7.1. Total Market Size of Delta-like Ligand 3 (DLL3)-targeted Therapies in EU4 and the UK 11.7.2. Market Size of Delta-like Ligand 3 (DLL3)-targeted Therapies by Indications in EU4 and the UK 11.7.3. Market Size of Delta-like Ligand 3 (DLL3)-targeted Therapies by Therapies in EU4 and the UK 11.8. Japan 11.8.1. Total Market Size of Delta-like Ligand 3 (DLL3)-targeted Therapies Inhibitors in Japan 11.8.2. Market Size of Delta-like Ligand 3 (DLL3)-targeted Therapies by Indications in Japan 11.8.3. Market Size of Delta-like Ligand 3 (DLL3)-targeted Therapies by Therapies in Japan 12. SWOT Analysis 13. KOL Views 14. Unmet Needs 15. Market Access and Reimbursement 16. Appendix 16.1. Bibliography 16.2. Report Methodology 17. DelveInsight Capabilities 18. Disclaimer 19. About DelveInsight

Related Reports

Small Cell Lung Cancer Market

Small Cell Lung Cancer Disorder Market Insights, Epidemiology, and Market Forecast – 2034 report delivers an in-depth understanding of the disease, historical and forecasted epidemiology, as well as the market trends, market drivers, market barriers, and key SCLC companies, including Ascentage Pharma, Merck & Co, AstraZeneca, Advenchen Laboratories, GlaxoSmithKline, Advanced Accelerator Applications, Trillium Therapeutics, Vernalis, Oncoceutics, NewBio Therapeutics, Wigen Biomedicine, Linton Pharm, Carrick Therapeutics, Xencor, Jiangsu HengRui Medicine, Aileron Therapeutics, Roche, Ipsen, Celgene, Lee's Pharmaceutical Limited, AbbVie, G1 Therapeutics, Chipscreen Biosciences, Luye Pharma Group, Shanghai Henlius Biotech, CSPC ZhongQi Pharmaceutical Technology, Impact Therapeutics, among others.

Extensive-Stage Small Cell Lung Cancer Market

Extensive-Stage Small Cell Lung Cancer Market Insights, Epidemiology, and Market Forecast – 2034 report delivers an in-depth understanding of the disease, historical and forecasted epidemiology, as well as the market trends, market drivers, market barriers, and key ES-SCLC companies, including Shanghai Henlius Biotech, MacroGenics, Inc., RayzeBio, Inc., Genentech, Eli Lilly and Company, Amgen, Hutchison Medipharma Limited, Biocity Biopharmaceutics Co., Ltd., Biotheus Inc., GSK, InxMed (Shanghai) Co., Ltd., Daiichi Sankyo, Merck Sharp & Dohme LLC, among others.

Neuroendocrine Carcinoma Market

Neuroendocrine Carcinoma Market Insights, Epidemiology, and Market Forecast – 2034 report delivers an in-depth understanding of the disease, historical and forecasted epidemiology, as well as the market trends, market drivers, market barriers, and key NEC companies, including Novartis AG, Boehringer Ingelheim International GmbH, Pfizer, Inc., Ipsen Pharma, AVEO Oncology, Hutchison MediPharma Limited, Progenics Pharmaceuticals, among others.

Neuroendocrine Prostate Cancer Market

Neuroendocrine Prostate Cancer Market Insights, Epidemiology, and Market Forecast – 2034 report delivers an in-depth understanding of the disease, historical and forecasted epidemiology, as well as the market trends, market drivers, market barriers, and key neuroendocrine prostate cancer companies, including Pfizer, Novartis, Bristol-Myers Squibb, Exelixis, Ipsen, Takeda, among others.

About DelveInsight

DelveInsight is a leading Business Consultant and Market Research firm focused exclusively on life sciences. It supports pharma companies by providing comprehensive end-to-end solutions to improve their performance. Get hassle-free access to all the healthcare and pharma market research reports through our subscription-based platform PharmDelve.

Contact Us

Shruti Thakur

info@delveinsight.com

+14699457679

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1082265/3528414/DelveInsight_Logo.jpg