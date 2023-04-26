Delt Partners with Reliance Cyber to Offer Industry-leading Cybersecurity Services to the Public Sector

Reliance Cyber and Delt Shared Services partner up to provide Industry-leading managed security services to public sector organisations

LONDON, April 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Delt, one of the country's foremost shared services providers, has joined forces with Reliance Cyber - a leading cybersecurity company - to deliver robust cybersecurity services to public sector organisations. The partnership aims to strengthen the defences of public sector entities, by providing 'always on' security services that safeguard them against the increasing number and complexity of cyber-attacks.

As a shared services provider, Delt is dedicated to providing IT and cybersecurity to public sector organisations in the South West of England. To date, the company's efforts have made a significant impact in the region creating an annual socio-economic gain of nearly £12.5M. With a presence in over 200 service areas across 300 locations, Delt plays a crucial role in supporting many of the area's critical services, including NHS trusts, local government, blue light services and educational institutions.

As attacks against the public sector rise, the importance of comprehensive cyber security cannot be overemphasised. In August 2022, 36 NHS organisations were impacted by a severe cyber-attack. The effects were felt for weeks as remedial action took place in a bid to return to the status quo and resume business as usual. Incidents like the attack on the NHS are costly, time-consuming and disruptive. Such attacks, highlight the need for public sector organisations to have comprehensive cybersecurity defences in place.

Delt's partnership with Reliance Cyber answers the sectors' need for increased resilience. The union marks a significant milestone in the expansion of Delt's capabilities and will see public sector customers benefit from a fully managed security service which includes 24/7, 365-day-a-year monitoring, detection and response, ultimately mitigating their risk of cyberattacks.

Giles Letheren, CEO of Delt expressed his delight at the collaboration, saying, "We are committed to always providing our customers with the highest level of service, working with Reliance Cyber enables us to further meet this objective." Letheren went on to say "The partnership provides a top-level security service that supports and responds to the real threats facing public sector organisations."

Rob Walton, Chief Revenue Officer at Reliance Cyber, added, "We are proud to work with Delt in protecting public sector organisations from the mounting threat of cyberattacks. Our team of experts is dedicated to providing best-in-class security, and we look forward to collaborating with Delt to further secure their customers."

The Delt and Reliance Cyber partnership is set to enhance the cybersecurity of public sector organisations and provide Delt's customers with peace of mind, knowing that they are protected by the best possible security service in the market.

About Reliance Cyber



At Reliance Cyber, we believe in truly partnering with our customers. We work with organisations in many different sectors, to defend them against advanced cyber threats including up to nation-state-level. We develop a real, in-depth understanding of the risks an organisation faces and develop bespoke solutions. Our industry-leading cyber security expertise and experience enable organisations to focus on the things that they do best.

Please visit www.reliancecyber.com for further information.

About DELT

Delt exists to help its partners and clients do amazing things. Delt delivers significant financial benefits, greater resilience, faster innovation and nearly £12.5m of socio-economic gain (per annum) to the Southwest. Over 300 jobs, that would otherwise, have left the region are now supported through our service offering.

Please visit www.deltservices.com for further information.

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2063569/Reliance_Cyber_Logo.jpg

