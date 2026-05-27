Defense Cybersecurity Market worth $34.53 billion by 2031 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets™

DELRAY BEACH, Fla., May 27, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- According to MarketsandMarkets™, the defense cybersecurity market is projected to grow from USD 20.34 billion in 2026 to USD 34.53 billion by 2031 at a CAGR of 11.2%.

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Defense Cybersecurity Market Size & Forecast:

Market Size Available for Years: 2020–2031

2020–2031 2026 Market Size: USD 20.34 billion

USD 20.34 billion 2031 Projected Market Size: USD 34.53 billion

USD 34.53 billion CAGR (2026–2031): 11.2%

Defense Cybersecurity Market Trends & Insights:

The defense cybersecurity market is driven by the growing need to protect military IT networks, mission systems, C2 platforms, and defense data from cyber threats. More defense programs now depend on cloud, connected sensors, software-defined systems, and digital supply chains, which increases exposure to attacks. Governments are also investing in zero trust, encryption, threat monitoring, and cyber validation to secure both existing and new defense platforms. Demand is further supported by rising focus on protecting defense contractors and critical national security infrastructure.

By offering, the services segment is projected to register the highest CAGR of 12.0% during the forecast period.

By end user, the military segment is estimated to account for 93.6% market share in 2026.

By region, Europe is expected to have the largest market share during the forecast period.

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Modern defense operations rely on shared data across command systems, sensors, weapons, cloud platforms, and data centers. This creates demand for access control, encryption, monitoring, endpoint protection, and cyber testing to reduce disruption during missions and support secure information sharing.

Defense suppliers and military users face frequent cyber pressure from state-linked groups and ransomware actors. Governments are tightening supplier security, zero-trust plans, and cloud controls, which support demand for managed services, security operations, IAM, and sensitive data protection programs.

By end user, the homeland security segment is projected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

The homeland security segment is expected to grow at the fastest rate because border and coast protection units and special operations units need more defense cybersecurity solutions and services for network security, endpoint security, cloud security, data security, identity access management, security operations, zero trust, cryptography, and cyber testing to protect mission systems, surveillance platforms, and critical public safety networks.

By platform, the defense industrial base & data centers segment is projected to account for a prominent market share throughout the forecast period.

The defense industrial base & data centers segment is expected to account for a prominent market share because defense suppliers and data centers store, process, and share sensitive program, mission, and operational data. These environments need network security, IAM, encryption, backup, cloud security, monitoring, managed services, and cyber testing to reduce the risk of data loss, system disruption, and unauthorized access.

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Europe is projected to be the fastest-growing market for defense cybersecurity during the forecast period.

Europe is projected to be the fastest-growing defense cybersecurity industry because defense agencies are increasing cyber spending after continued cyber and hybrid threats. NATO treats cyberspace as an operational domain, and the EU cyber defense policy calls for more cooperation and investment in cyber defense. This supports demand for secure networks, cloud security, IAM, encryption, monitoring, managed services, and defense supplier security.

Booz Allen Hamilton Inc (US), General Dynamics Corporation (US), Leidos (US), BAE Systems (UK), and CACI International Inc (US) are the major players in the defense cybersecurity companies. These companies have strong distribution networks across North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the RoW.

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