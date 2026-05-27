Agricultural Lubricants Market worth $8.95 billion by 2031 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets™

DELRAY BEACH, Fla., May 27, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- According to MarketsandMarkets,'Agricultural Lubricants Market by Product Type (Engine Oil, UTTO, Coolant, Grease), Category (Mineral Oil-based, Synthetic Oil-based, Bio-based), Farm Equipment (Tractors, Combines, Implements), Sales Channel, and Region - Global Forecast to 2031', The global agricultural lubricants market is projected to grow from USD 7.55 billion in 2026 to USD 8.95 billion by 2031, at a CAGR of 3.5% during the forecast period.

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Agricultural Lubricants Market Size & Forecast:

Market Size Available for Years: 2022-2031

2026 Market Size: USD 7.55 billion

2031 Projected Market Size: USD 8.95 billion

CAGR (2026-2031): 3.5%

Agricultural Lubricants Market Trends & Insights:

The agricultural lubricants market has experienced a moderate increase due to the rising adoption of mechanized techniques in agriculture, the increasing requirement of fodder for livestock, and the rising use of farm equipment and lubrication products to improve their lifespan and operational efficiency. Regionally, the Asia Pacific has become the emerging growth market for the industry, backed by increasing agriculture activities and the rising need for advanced farm machinery. By product category, the bio-based lubricants category is gaining potential usage due to the increasing consciousness among consumers toward environment preservation. The combine's segment has ruled the farm equipment category for a long time in the market owing to its effective use in large-scale farms. By farm equipment category, the demand for UTTO lubricants was quite remarkable in the period compared to other automotive & farm equipment types. The aftermarket sales channel is the leading contributor toward agricultural lubricants sales.

The Asia Pacific region is expected to register the highest CAGR (4.3%) during the forecast period.

By category, the bio-based lubricants segment is projected to grow at the highest CAGR (3.6%) during the forecast period.

By farm equipment, the combines segment is projected to lead the market during the forecast period.

By product type, the UTTO (transmission and hydraulic oil) segment is projected to grow at the highest CAGR (3.8%) during the forecast period.

By sales channel, the aftermarket segment is expected to register the highest CAGR (2.6%) during the forecast period.

Shell Plc, ExxonMobil Corporation, TotalEnergies, BP p.l.c., and Chevron Corporation were identified as leading players in the agricultural lubricants market, given their strong market share and product portfolios.

Lubrex FZC, CONDAT, Dyade Lubricants, Royal Precision Lubricants, and Cougar Lubricants International Ltd have become leading startups or SMEs by identifying niche gaps early and delivering solutions that precisely match unmet customer needs. Their agility, faster decision-making, and continuous innovation allow them to outperform larger, less flexible competitors.

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Agricultural lubricants are used to ensure efficient functioning and protection of farming equipment operating under heavy-duty and varying environmental conditions. The market includes mineral oil-based, synthetic, and bio-based lubricants applied in tractors, combines, and agricultural implements. Major product categories such as engine oils, coolants, UTTO, and greases are supplied through OEM and aftermarket channels. The market is primarily driven by rising farm mechanization, increasing adoption of modern agricultural machinery, and growing emphasis on equipment maintenance. Additionally, demand for improved operational efficiency and reduced machine downtime is further supporting lubricant consumption in the agricultural sector.

By category, the mineral oil-based lubricant segment is expected to account for the largest market share.

Mineral oil-based lubricants are expected to hold the largest market share due to their wide usage in heavy-duty applications within the agriculture sector, such as transmissions, hydraulic systems, and gearboxes. The increasing demand for mineral oil-based lubricants is driven by the growing awareness of environmental concerns and the need for sustainable practices. With low cost and easy availability, outstanding lubricating qualities and capacity, mineral oil-based lubricants are undergoing continuous advancements, contributing to the growth of the agricultural lubricant market.

By product type, the engine oil segment is estimated to account for the largest market share, in terms of value, during the forecast period.

Based on product type, the engine oil is estimated to account for the largest share of the market during the forecast period. This is primarily due to an increase in the use of heavy machines in agriculture work. The robust growth of the agricultural sector, coupled with the rising adoption of advanced farming machinery, is expected to play a key role in driving the demand for engine oils. The surge in engine oil is anticipated to significantly contribute to the overall growth of the global agricultural lubricant market, further propelling the growth of this automotive segment in this market.

By sales channel, the aftermarket segment is estimated to account for the largest market share.

The largest share of the agricultural lubricants market, based on sales channel value, is expected to be the aftermarket during the forecast period. The aftermarket is experiencing significant growth as farmers and equipment owners prefer purchasing these products directly from suppliers rather than original equipment manufacturers. This trend is driven by the increasing adoption of modern agricultural practices, the mechanization of farming processes, and the growing use of machinery. The continued demand for modern agricultural practices and the mechanization of farming processes are anticipated to further boost the agricultural lubricant market.

North America is expected to account for the largest market share.

North America is estimated to lead the market during the forecast period, driven by robust economic growth and substantial investments in the agriculture and petrochemical sectors. This region comprises developed nations such as the United States, Canada, and Mexico. North America has gained prominence in lubricant manufacturing, capitalizing on recent infrastructure development and industrialization within its developed countries. Additionally, government support is likely to propel the agricultural lubricants market.

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Key Players:

Some of the leading players in this market include Shell PLC (UK), ExxonMobil Corporation (US), TotalEnergies (France), BP p.l.c. (UK), Chevron Corporation (US), Phillips 66 (US), and FUCHS (Germany), among others.

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