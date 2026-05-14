Empowering the world's largest computer vision ecosystem with a unified NPU hardware standard for next-generation real-world AI applications.

SEOUL, South Korea, May 14, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- DEEPX, a leading fabless AI semiconductor company specializing in ultra-low-power Neural Processing Units (NPUs), announced a strategic partnership with Ultralytics, creator of Ultralytics YOLO—the world's most widely deployed computer vision architecture with over 130K GitHub stars.

Ultralytics has become a leading platform in the global vision AI ecosystem, with YOLO models widely used across robotics, industrial cameras, autonomous driving, and smart city infrastructure, supported by over 16.6 million monthly downloads worldwide.

DEEPX and Ultralytics Forge Strategic Alliance to Define the Global Standard for Physical AI

Through this partnership, DEEPX's NPU hardware and software toolchain will be integrated directly into the Ultralytics ecosystem, enabling developers to deploy AI more easily in real-world edge environments. DEEPX's mass-produced DX-M1 NPU will serve as a core platform for next-generation intelligent systems.

Partnership Highlights

Native 'format=deepx' Integration: Developers can deploy advanced YOLO models to DEEPX hardware with a single command, standardizing the edge deployment workflow.

Developers can deploy advanced YOLO models to DEEPX hardware with a single command, standardizing the edge deployment workflow. Production-Ready Pipeline: Automated model quantization and validation bridge the gap between software development and hardware execution.

Automated model quantization and validation bridge the gap between software development and hardware execution. Continuous Compatibility: A dedicated CI/CD pipeline ensures out-of-the-box support with every new Ultralytics update and AI model evolution.

A dedicated CI/CD pipeline ensures out-of-the-box support with every new Ultralytics update and AI model evolution. Global Community Enablement: Joint webinars, co-branded campaigns, and open-source initiatives will empower the YOLO developer community to build Physical AI on DEEPX architecture.

"This alliance is about setting the de facto standard for Physical AI," said Lokwon Kim, CEO of DEEPX. "By making DEEPX a native export target within the Ultralytics ecosystem, we are defining the new global blueprint for how real-world intelligent systems are built and scaled."

"Partnering with DEEPX allows our massive developer community to seamlessly translate Ultralytics YOLO models into powerful, low-power Physical AI solutions," said Glenn Jocher, CEO of Ultralytics. "Together, we are shaping how vision AI interacts with the physical world."

About DEEPX

DEEPX is a global fabless AI semiconductor company pioneering Physical AI at the edge. Backed by 500+ patents, DEEPX is trusted by Hyundai Motor Group, Baidu, POSCO DX, LG Uplus, and 50+ customers across the U.S., Europe, and Asia. Learn more at www.deepx.ai | Contact: Ella Lee, lah@deepx.ai

About Ultralytics

Ultralytics is the leading force in vision AI, known for its YOLO models and end-to-end Ultralytics Platform. With 135K+ GitHub stars, 260M+ PiP downloads, and 3B+ model usages, Ultralytics YOLO is the world's most recognized object detection model. Contact: Altaïr Margalet, altair@ultralytics.com

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