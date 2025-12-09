Recently recognized with a CES 2026 Innovation Award, the solution combines video decoding, AI inference, and encoding on a single chip, offering 80% hardware cost savings compared to GPU architectures.

LAS VEGAS and SEOUL, South Korea, Dec. 9, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Ahead of CES 2026, DEEPX, a pioneer in ultra-low-power on-device AI semiconductors, today announced the official launch of the DX-H1 vision neural processing unit (V-NPU), a dedicated video intelligence chipset capable of processing hundreds of AI video channels at just 30W.

Redefining Video AI Infrastructure

DEEPX Launches DX-H1 V-NPU: The 30W Single-Card Solution That Challenges GPU Dominance

The DX-H1 V-NPU is an all-in-one video intelligence solution combining a multi-channel engine capable of decoding, encoding and transcoding with dedicated NPU architecture. Unlike traditional setups that require parallel configurations of GPU servers and hardware codecs, the DX-H1 V-NPU handles the entire pipeline on a single chip — from stream input to preprocessing, AI inference, and re-encoding.

The chip's launch represents a paradigm shift in data center architecture. By integrating video input, compression, and AI inference — processes typically requiring multiple GPU servers and separate codec hardware — onto a single card, the DX-H1 V-NPU is transforming video AI infrastructure's fundamental unit from the GPU into the V-NPU.

Unmatched Efficiency and Sustainability

According to DEEPX testing data, integrating these processes achieves approximately 80% savings in hardware costs and 85% savings in power consumption compared to GPU-based solutions for the same channel density, all while maintaining 24/7 real-time inference performance.

This efficiency offers a critical structural alternative for smart cities and industrial surveillance, addressing growing challenges such as data center power constraints, stringent ESG requirements, and GPU supply chain uncertainties.

"Large-scale video AI can no longer be a secondary task borrowing spare resources from general-purpose GPUs; it must evolve into a dedicated industry running on specialized chipsets," said Lokwon Kim, CEO of DEEPX. "The DX-H1 V-NPU is not merely a low-cost alternative but a fundamental redesign of video intelligence infrastructure, optimizing memory hierarchy and computation scheduling for environments where video streams pour in by the second."

From Add-on to Foundation

As the DX-H1 series has added AI capabilities to existing legacy systems such as CCTV and NVR, the new V-NPU variant builds on the series' success and is designed as a foundational platform. It targets new deployments in smart cities, traffic control centers, and large industrial complexes, centering the server architecture around the V-NPU rather than the GPU.

Global Recognition at CES 2026

The DX-H1 V-NPU has been honored with a CES 2026 Innovation Award, reinforcing the value of DEEPX's vision of "Edge AI as the new sustainable infrastructure" on the global stage. DEEPX will officially unveil the DX-H1 V-NPU at CES 2026 in Las Vegas (January 6-9, Booth #8745, North Hall ).

The company will also host the CTA's newly established 'CES Foundry' session to present its roadmap for the Physical AI era. At the event, DEEPX plans to reveal its expanded partner ecosystem strategy, spanning video intelligence, smart cities, mobility, and robotics.

"Our ultimate goal is for DEEPX to become the default option at the Edge, where intelligence is most needed," added Kim. "The launch of the DX-H1 V-NPU marks the starting point for our full-scale expansion into the global market."

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2840564/image.jpg