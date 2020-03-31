Deep Brain Stimulation Devices Market Size Worth $2.16 Billion by 2027: Grand View Research, Inc.

SAN FRANCISCO, March 31, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The global deep brain stimulation devices market size is anticipated to reach USD 2.16 billion by 2027, expanding at a CAGR of 9.6% over the forecast period, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. Increasing prevalence of neurological diseases, preference for targeted therapy, and technological advancements are driving the deep brain stimulation (DBS) devices market growth.

Key suggestions from the report:

The dual channel product segment dominated the market in 2019 owing to new product launches by key players in the market

Based on application, the Parkinson's disease segment dominated the market in 2019 owing to increasing prevalence of the disease worldwide and increasing number of FDA approvals for Deep Brain Stimulation therapies

The hospital end-use segment held the largest share in the market owing to increasing prevalence of neurological disorders and favorable reimbursement policies

North America dominated the DBS devices market with the highest revenue share in 2019 owing to rising prevalence of movement and psychiatric disorders, government initiatives, and increasing investment in R&D by the key players

Some of the key players operating in the deep brain stimulation devices market are Medtronic, Abbott, Boston Scientific Corporation, and Aleva Neurotherapeutics SA.

Read 130 page research report with ToC on "Deep Brain Stimulation Devices Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report, By Product, By Application (Parkinson's Disease, Essential Tremor), By End Use, By Region, And Segment Forecasts, 2020 - 2027'' at: https://www.grandviewresearch.com/industry-analysis/deep-brain-stimulators-dbs-market

According to the World Health Organization (WHO), around 50 million people are living with epilepsy globally. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), around 1.2% population of U.S. was suffering from epilepsy in 2015, which was around 3.4 million people including 470,000 children. In addition, according to the Shake It Up Australia Foundation, every 40 minutes, one Australian is diagnosed with Parkinson's disease. Increasing number of these neurological disorders is anticipated to further drive the market growth.

Technological advancements such as enhanced microelectrode designs, multi target stimulation, integrated implantable pulse generators, robot-assisted implantation, and individualized directed programming are expected to drive the market growth. Due to these advancements, deep brain stimulators have demonstrated greater efficacy and symptomatic relief in patients with movement disorders than conventional methods along with lesser adverse effects. According to a study by the U.S. National Library of Medicine, improved electrode design has increased the efficiency of deep brain stimulators by reducing the frequency of surgical replacements and has led to reduced adverse effects.

Grand View Research has segmented the global deep brain stimulation devices market based on product, application, end use and region:

Deep Brain Stimulation Devices Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2016 - 2027)

Single Channel



Dual Channel

Deep Brain Stimulation Devices Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2016 - 2027)

Pain Management



Epilepsy



Essential Tremor



Obsessive-compulsive Disorder (OCD)



Depression



Dystonia



Parkinson's Disease



Others

Deep Brain Stimulation Devices End-use Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2016 - 2027)

Hospitals



Neurology Clinics



Ambulatory Surgical Centers



Research Centers

Deep Brain Stimulation Devices Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2016 - 2027)

North America



U.S.





Canada



Europe



U.K.





Germany





France





Italy





Spain





Russia





Netherlands





Switzerland





Sweden





Ireland





Poland



Asia Pacific



Japan





China





India





Indonesia





Australia





South Korea





Thailand





Philippines





Malaysia





Singapore



Latin America



Mexico





Brazil





Argentina





Colombia





Chile





Venezuela



Middle East & Africa

&

South Africa





Saudi Arabia





UAE





Turkey





Iran

