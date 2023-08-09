Decision Intelligence Market to Hit $36.34 Billion by 2030: Grand View Research, Inc.

SAN FRANCISCO, Aug. 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The global decision intelligence market size is expected to reach USD 36.34 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 15.9% from 2023 to 2030, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. As businesses increasingly adopt artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning (ML) technologies to gain a competitive edge, decision intelligence is emerging to connect decision support, decision management, and complex systems applications. In today's data-driven landscape, organizations face the challenge of navigating through vast amounts of information. This results in decision intelligence emerging as the vital solution, bridging the gap between data and improved decision-making.

Key Industry Insights & Findings from the report:

The solutions segment dominated the market in 2022 and accounted for a revenue share of over 73%, owing to the increasing adoption of data-driven decision-making and the growing availability of big data

The on-premises segment led the market in 2022, accounting for over 55% share of the global revenue owing to its capabilities to provide more flexibility for customization and integration with existing systems

The large enterprise segment led the market in 2022, accounting for over 72% share of the global revenue owing to the increasing investments by large businesses in deploying next-gen technologies and decision intelligence solutions

The healthcare segment is predicted to foresee significant growth in the forecast years as decision intelligence helps the healthcare industry to address the challenges faced by providing insights into data, automating processes, and improving decision-making

North America dominated the market in 2022, accounting for over 45% share of the global revenue. The market is growing in the region as several established vendors offer solutions, and businesses have more experience with decision intelligence

Read full market research report, "Decision Intelligence Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Vertical (BFSI, Healthcare), By Component (Solutions, Services), By Deployment (Cloud, On-Premises), By Enterprise Size (Large, SMEs), By Region, And Segment Forecasts, 2023 - 2030", published by Grand View Research.

Decision Intelligence Market Growth & Trends

Industries, such as financial services, healthcare, and supply chain management, urgently need reliable decision-making capabilities. By harnessing the power of decision intelligence, these industries can fully leverage the potential of their data and effectively optimize the utilization of AI, empowering these industries to thrive. Despite the adverse effects of the COVID-19 pandemic on various industries, the market for decision intelligence has experienced a notable positive impact. Numerous companies and organizations were compelled to close their physical operations to halt the spread of the coronavirus. Consequently, many businesses transitioned to utilizing intelligent software solutions to monitor workflows and make informed decisions remotely and effectively.

Decision intelligence distinguishes itself from other analytical methodologies by its unique approach of commencing the process with a precise decision and the associated business problem it intends to resolve. Thus, decision intelligence actively seeks out pertinent data directly relevant to the decision and problem. This distinctive methodology has played a pivotal role in driving the market's rapid expansion during the pandemic, emphasizing the increasingly widespread recognition and adoption of decision intelligence within various industries. North America accounted for the largest market share in 2022.

The growth is attributed to this region's widespread adoption of AI and ML technologies. The U.S. emerged as the dominant country worldwide, significantly contributing to revenue generation within the decision intelligence industry. The retail and banking sectors, in particular, are experiencing a surge in demand for advanced decision-making capabilities, thus propelling the growth of the decision intelligence industry. The rising investment in research and development of AI and Internet of Things (IoT) technologies is also significantly driving the market expansion in the North American region.

Decision Intelligence Market Report Scope

Report Attribute Details Market size value in 2023 USD 12.97 billion Revenue forecast in 2030 USD 36.34 billion Growth rate CAGR of 15.9% from 2023 to 2030 Base year for estimation 2022 Historical data 2017 - 2021 Forecast period 2023 - 2030

Decision Intelligence Market Segmentation

Grand View Research has segmented the global decision intelligence market based on component, deployment, enterprise size, vertical, and region

Decision Intelligence Market - Component Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2017 - 2030)

Solutions

Services

Decision Intelligence Market - Deployment Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2017 - 2030)

Cloud

On-Premises

Decision Intelligence Market - Enterprise Size Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2017 - 2030)

Small & Medium Enterprises

Large Enterprises

Decision Intelligence Market - Vertical Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2017 - 2030)

BFSI

IT & Telecom

Retail & Ecommerce

Healthcare

Manufacturing

Government

Others

Decision Intelligence Market - Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2017 - 2030)

North America

U.S.



Canada

Europe

UK



Germany



France

Asia Pacific

China



Japan



India



South Korea



Australia

Latin America

Brazil



Mexico

Middle East & Africa

& KSA



UAE



South Africa

List of Key Players in the Decision Intelligence Market

Board International

Domo, Inc.

Google LLC

H2O.ai.

International Business Machines Incorporation

Intel Corporation

Microsoft

Oracle

Provenir

Pyramid Analytics BV

SOURCE Grand View Research, Inc.