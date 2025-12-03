December Technology Portfolio Launches With New Insights on AI, Cloud and Digital Infrastructure

The latest editions of AI Magazine, Technology Magazine, Telco Magazine, and Data Centre Magazine explore how AI, cloud, and digital infrastructure are reshaping global industries.

LONDON, Dec. 3, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- BizClik, a global B2B media and events company, has released the latest magazine editions of its Technology portfolio, featuring:

The new issues spotlight global leaders, breakthrough technologies, and strategies shaping the future of AI, data, and digital infrastructure. Each digital magazine delivers exclusive interviews, company features, editorial insights, and BizClik's signature Top 10 rankings — highlighting the executives, organisations, and innovations transforming global industries.

Technology Magazine - December 2025

Cover Feature:

Oracle NetSuite: Transforming Business With AI – NetSuite's SVP of Technology and AI, Brian Chess, shares insights from SuiteWorld 2025 in Las Vegas (p. 25)

Company Features:

How Chindata Group is Leading China's AI Revolution (p. 56)

is Leading China's AI Revolution (p. 56) How Berklee 's Digital Transformation Fuels usic Creativity (p. 84)

's Digital Transformation Fuels usic Creativity (p. 84) Will MDIPS Reshape Data Centre Development? (p. 110)

Reshape Data Centre Development? (p. 110) How Prudential Financial Has Transformed Spend With Data (p. 144)

Has Transformed Spend With Data (p. 144) EfficiencyIT : High-Density Digital Infrastructure With Royal Approval (p. 174)

: High-Density Digital Infrastructure With Royal Approval (p. 174) Arizona State University's Sustainable City Solution (p. 200)

Top 10:

Predictions for 2026 (p. 38)

Editorial Highlights:

Powering Real-Time Insights at the Women's Rugby World Cup – Capgemini 's TryZone IQ delivers AI-driven match analysis (p. 72)

's TryZone IQ delivers AI-driven match analysis (p. 72) How Gen AI is Redefining Chatbot Customer Engagement (p. 100)

LevelBlue 's Kory Daniels explains why foundational software engineering and quality assurance roles are crucial in automated and AI-assisted development (p. 134)

's Kory Daniels explains why foundational software engineering and quality assurance roles are crucial in automated and AI-assisted development (p. 134) Boomi & NetApp : How is Data-Driven Transformation Shaping Enterprise IT (p. 160)

& : How is Data-Driven Transformation Shaping Enterprise IT (p. 160) Microsoft: Can Sovereign Cloud Meet Enterprise AI Demands? (p. 188)

AI Magazine - December 2025

Cover Feature:

Waymo Goes Global: The Robotaxi Revolution – After hitting San Francisco and LA, Alphabet-owned AI driving leader Waymo sets its sights on London and the world (p. 100)

Company Features:

Huawei Cloud : AI Pioneer for Industries (p. 54)

: AI Pioneer for Industries (p. 54) How Chindata Group is Leading China's AI Revolution (p. 84)

is Leading China's AI Revolution (p. 84) Will MDIPS Reshape Data Centre Development? (p. 112)

Reshape Data Centre Development? (p. 112) EfficiencyIT: High-Density Digital Infrastructure With Royal Approval (p. 176)

Top 10:

Voice Assistants (p. 36)

Editorial Highlights:

Frédéric Godemel, EVP of Energy Management at Schneider Electric , explores how AI can revolutionise the energy transition (p. 24)

, explores how AI can revolutionise the energy transition (p. 24) Google : The First Interactive Olympic Games Powered by AI (p. 70)

: The First Interactive Olympic Games Powered by AI (p. 70) What McDonald 's Chatbot Breach Teaches About AI Privacy (p. 136)

's Chatbot Breach Teaches About AI Privacy (p. 136) How Prudential Financial Has Transformed Spend With Data (p. 150)

Has Transformed Spend With Data (p. 150) Gen AI's Reality Check From Hype to Hard Truths (p. 166)

Telco Magazine - December 2025

Cover Feature:

Nokia's US$1bn Bet on 6G – CEO Justin Hotard on how the company will build 2030's AI-native network (p. 64)

Company Features:

Founder and Chairman of Elea Data Centers , Alessandro Lombardi, dives into rail's journey towards digital sovereignty and the innovation spurring progress (p. 22)

, Alessandro Lombardi, dives into rail's journey towards digital sovereignty and the innovation spurring progress (p. 22) Nokia 5G Targets Safety at 1.5 km-Deep Callio Mine (p. 76)

5G Targets Safety at 1.5 km-Deep Callio Mine (p. 76) NTT's The Data Centre Energy Debt Telco's Green Discovery (p. 88)

Top 10:

Cloud Native Networks (p. 32)

Editorial Highlights:

Why EU Telco CEOs Are Urging Swift Digital Networks Reform (p. 50)

Are Urging Swift Digital Networks Reform (p. 50) Autonomous Vehicles Forcing a Rethink of Edge Infrastructure (p. 110)

Data Centre Magazine - December 2025

Cover Feature:

Stargate Project's US$500bn Boom – How Oracle, OpenAI and Vantage Data Centers are driving Stargate Project's expansion (p. X)

Company Features:

Will MDIPS Reshape Data Centre Development? (p. 52)

Reshape Data Centre Development? (p. 52) How Chindata Group is Leading China's AI Revolution (p. 88)

is Leading China's AI Revolution (p. 88) EfficiencyIT: High-Density Digital Infrastructure With Royal Approval (p. 114)

Top 10:

Hyperscalers (p. 34)

Editorial Highlights:

Andrea Ferro: How is Vertiv Building AI-Ready Edge Infrastructure? (p. 24)

Building AI-Ready Edge Infrastructure? (p. 24) AWS : How 500,000 Trainium2 Chip Power Project Rainer (p. 76)

: How 500,000 Trainium2 Chip Power Project Rainer (p. 76) How Google rethinks Capacity Planning with Demand Response (p. 104)

rethinks Capacity Planning with Demand Response (p. 104) How Ecolab is Taming the 'Wild West' of AI Data Centre Cooling (p. 128)

Leadership Quotes

"NetSuite Next is where we have really moved AI into the core of the system and we're now building everything around it" – Brian Chess, SVP of Technology and AI at NetSuite

"Aymo is making roads safer and transportation more accessible where we operate" – Tekedra Mawakana, CEO at Waymo

"Telecommunications is a critical national infrastructure, the digital nervous system of our economy and security" – Jensen Huang, Founder and CEO at Nvidia

"This project will create good jobs, advance zero-emission energy and boost the local economy – all while expanding capacity without raising rates for local consumers" – Peter Hoeschele, Vice President of Industrial Compute at OpenAI

Why It Matters

Each platform offers thought leadership, market insights and storytelling for senior executives across technology, telecommunications, data centres, cyber and AI. The brands connect enterprise leaders worldwide, showcasing best practices, innovation and strategies shaping the future.

About the Technology Portfolio

The Technology portfolio includes AI Magazine, Technology Magazine, Telco Magazine, Data Centre Magazine and Cyber Magazine. The portfolio covers AI, enterprise IT, telecommunications, cloud, digital infrastructure and cybersecurity. Together, these titles reach a global audience of technology decision-makers and innovators driving digital transformation across industries.

Looking Ahead: 2026 Events

BizClik is preparing for the in-person debut of Data Centre LIVE: The Global Summit – a two-day conference and expo for senior executives shaping digital infrastructure strategy.

Bringing together over 2,000 in-person and virtual attendees, the event will explore how AI, sustainability and scalability are transforming the data centre landscape. Secure early bird tickets here.

About BizClik

BizClik is a UK-based media company with a global portfolio of leading industry, business and lifestyle digital communities. BizClik's portfolio spans technology and AI, finance and insurance, manufacturing and supply chain, sustainability and energy and more. For further information, visit here.

