December Sustainability Portfolio: Latest Issue Features Global Leaders and Breakthrough Climate Insights

The December editions of BizClik's Sustainability portfolio are now live, highlighting the companies, technologies and ideas driving sustainable transformation worldwide.

LONDON, Dec. 9, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- BizClik has released the latest editions in its Sustainability portfolio, marking the completion of the December 2025 series . The latest issue of Sustainability Magazine highlights global leaders, emerging technologies and the strategies shaping the future of climate action.

Sustainability Portfolio

The new edition examines sustainability's influence on profitability, the US$500bn Scope 3 emissions risk, and the brands advancing the circular economy. Featured companies include Volkswagen Group, EcoVadis, BCG, Kyndryl, ABB, Cortland, and Smurfit WestRock.

Sustainability Magazine – December 2025

Cover Feature:

Genesys: Sustainability's Secret Weapon – Genesys CSO, Bridgette Bell McAdoo on the power of Empathy, and why sustainability drives profit (p.18)

Company Features:

Top 10:

Editorial Highlights:

Leadership Quotes

"We make sure that when we look at our design and engineering of AI, we're also looking at ways to make sure energy is not going to be wasted" – Bridgette Bell McAdoo, CSO at Genesys.

"Smart and sustainable are one and the same; technology must make life better, not just smarter" – Gregory Raupp, Foundation Professor and Director at Zimin Institute.

"Obviously, the quicker you are operating that investment, the quicker you are monetising it. And that's why speed to market is so important" – Nick Ewing, Managing Director at EfficiencyIT.

Why It Matters

Each edition offers thought leadership, market insights, and storytelling for senior executives across sustainability and energy. The magazines connect enterprise leaders worldwide, showcasing best practices, innovation, and strategies shaping the future.

About the Sustainability Portfolio

The Sustainability portfolio includes Sustainability Magazine and Energy Digital. The portfolio covers sustainable finance, decarbonisation, net zero, green energy, climate tech, and ESG reporting. Together, these titles reach a global audience of sustainability decision-makers and innovators driving digital transformation across industries.

Looking Ahead: 2026 Events

BizClik is preparing for its annual global summits dedicated to driving sustainability. First up for 2026 is Sustainability LIVE: The Net Zero Summit – a two-day conference and expo for senior executives shaping the future of decarbonisation.

Bringing together over 2,000 in-person and virtual attendees, the event will spotlight the critical intersection between sustainability and supply chains, bringing together procurement, supply chain, and sustainability professionals to accelerate collective impact.

About BizClik

BizClik is a global B2B media and events company producing sector-specific content across technology, sustainability, procurement, fintech, AI, and more. Through digital magazines, websites, newsletters, webinars, and award-winning events, BizClik connects enterprise leaders with executive audiences to drive strategic business engagement.

