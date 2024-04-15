DAZU Rock Carvings: Art Treasure Carved into Endless Time

CHONGQING, China, April 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- DAZU Rock Carvings have witnessed thousands of years. From the foundation of the early Tang Dynasty, the refining in the last five dynasties of the Tang Dynasty, to the glory of the North Song Dynasty and the South Song Dynasty, and then to the afterglow of the Ming Dynasty and Qing Dynasty, the artistic value of DAZU Rock Carvings has lasted forever. It is not only the pinnacle of grotto art from the 9th century to the 13th century, but also known as "the last monument in the history of human grotto art". In 1999, this brilliant cultural heritage was listed as the last monument in the history of grotto art in the world on the "World Heritage List" by UNESCO, becoming another Chinese world cultural heritage site in the category of grotto after Dunhuang Mogao Grottoes.

DAZU Rock Carvings--Three Sages of Huayan (Manjusri, Birobong Buddha, Samantabhadra)

Oriental aesthetics in rock carvings

DAZU Rock Carvings is the general name of rock carved statues in Dazu District, Chongqing City, of which Grottoes of the Mountain Beishan, the Mountain Baodingshan, the Mountain Nanshan, the Mountain Shimenshan and the Mountain Shizhuanshan are particularly spectacular. These rock carvings are large in scale, fine in engraving, rich in themes, profound in connotation, well-preserved, and can be regarded as art treasures. Among them, the statue of Thousand-Hand Kwan-yin on the Mountain Baodingshan is known as "the top 1 among national treasures", shaped like a peacock spreading its dazzling tail; while the world's largest bust of the reclining Buddha statue - sacred relics of the Nirvana of Sakyamuni giving visitors endless space for reveries. The eye cannot simply take these art treasures in fascinating styles all in.

Faith in life reflected in rock carvings

DAZU Rock Carvings have not only shown the unremitting pursuit of exquisite skills by generations of Chinese craftsmen, but also demonstrated the diversified integration of the ancient Chinese culture with the integration of the three religions of the Buddhism, Taoism and Confucianism. Its distinctive national, secular, and practical characteristics are unique in Chinese grotto art and rare in the world. It has helped grotto art scale to new heights with its deep secular beliefs and rich vitality of life. In terms of subject matter and expression, it closely combines secular life and aesthetic taste, showing a serene and gentle beauty. Whether it was a Buddha statue, a bodhisattva, or a rahan or a vajra, it was like a portrait of a person in real life, full of earthly characteristics.

DAZU Rock Carvings are a millennium epic poem written in rocks. It tells the vicissitudes of history, shows the charm of art, and also holds people's longing and pursuit of a better life. It is not only a treasure of the Chinese culture, but also of the world art, worthy of interpretation, pondering and inheritance by each of us.

