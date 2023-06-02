Day 3 of the London Blockchain Conference

LONDON, June 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Get ready for an unforgettable grand finale as an exciting line-up featuring Houman Haddad from the World Food Program will deliver a ground-breaking talk on Transforming Humanitarian Cooperation Through Blockchain.

Under the theme 'Driving Innovation with Blockchain,' Day 3 will propel attendees into the realm of blockchain advancements, equipping them with the tools to gain a competitive advantage and further drive innovation within the industry. The London Blockchain Conference is honoured to have Peter Schiff, Chief Economist and Global Strategist, Euro Pacific Asset Management delivering an insightful talk on How a 'Digital Gold' system should really work. Today's sessions delve into topics like Digitizing the Philippines, The Metaverse Blockchain, CBDCs, The Wave of Enterprise Adoption and Blockchain as the backbone of AI and IoT.

Don't miss out on this opportunity to explore the cutting-edge possibilities of blockchain technology. Stay tuned for more updates as we unlock the secrets that will revolutionize your industry and organization through the power of blockchain.

To attend or listen to any of the sessions today, please register here using PROMO CODE: LBCMEDIA23.

If you would like to interview any of the speaker/keynotes from today's sessions, please email: pr@lightningsharks.co.uk .

About the London Blockchain Conference:

NETWORK. LEARN. ENGAGE.

At the London Blockchain Conference, we show how the BSV Blockchain will change the world and help people see another way to manage data, build scalable on-chain solutions and achieve great things. We do this by creating valuable, insightful, and engaging events that educate and inform, allowing you to connect and network to build strong business relationships. Our conference is the best avenue to see blockchain innovations, big ecosystem announcements, new product launches, technology updates, keynote speeches, panels, and fireside chats from blockchain leaders. Join us and experience it for yourself.

SOURCE London Blockchain Conference