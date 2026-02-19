David Topples Goliath: Non-League Flixton FC Stuns National League North Powerhouse Radcliffe FC

MANCHESTER, UK, 19 February 2026 /PRNewswire/ - Under the floodlights on a bitter Manchester night at Valley Road Stadium, Flixton FC produced a true underdog story worthy of football folklore, pulling off a stunning 3–1 upset against National League North heavyweights Radcliffe FC, sending shockwaves through the non-league football scene.

This was more than an upset. It was a declaration.

Underdog Flixton FC Shock Radcliffe FC in Remarkable 3–1 Valley Road Upset

Radcliffe arrived with pedigree, power and promotion ambitions. A side packed with experience and attacking quality, they represented one of the sternest tests Flixton has faced in decades. On paper, the gulf was significant — structure, resources, league status.

On the pitch, none of it mattered.

Flixton entered the contest as major underdogs — young, hungry, and unapologetically ambitious. What followed was a display of courage, organisation and explosive transition football that left the visitors rattled and the home support in full voice.

For Flixton manager Alex Mortimer, emotion said it all:

"Outstanding. I'm really proud. There aren't enough words to describe that performance. Radcliffe is a fantastic football club, superbly led, and we sincerely wish them every success in their promotion push this season. On this evidence, they are more than worthy contenders."

But admiration did not mean deference.

From the first whistle, Flixton hunted in packs. They pressed aggressively, snapped into challenges and broke forward with purpose and pace. Every duel was contested. Every loose ball chased. Every transition carried threat.

Radcliffe enjoyed a 10-to-15-minute spell early in the second half when their quality surfaced and momentum threatened to swing. Lesser sides might have folded.

Flixton did the opposite.

Ellis Allen, Flixton's goalkeeper, delivered a magnificent penalty save that shifted the momentum. Defenders put bodies on the line. Midfielders covered every blade of grass. The work rate was relentless, the discipline unwavering.

"When you play teams like that, you need your keeper to perform. You need your midfield to work. You need your forwards to penetrate. Everyone worked their socks off," Mortimer added.

It was controlled aggression. High tempo. Front-foot football played without fear.

The headline act on a night of collective defiance was Flixton's Nonso, whose two goals and electrifying direct running earned him Man of the Match honours.

Operating wide with freedom and fearless intent, Nonso tormented Radcliffe's back line, stretching play and attacking space with devastating effect. His performance embodied Mortimer's philosophy — bravery in possession, pace in wide areas, and ruthless execution on the break.

Mortimer reinforced the identity behind the display:

"We're brave. We're in your face. We won't let you play. We use our pace out wide and hit teams on the break — and we certainly did that tonight."

By full-time, Valley Road was rocking.

Against opponents operating five tiers higher in structure and budget, Flixton did not merely compete — they imposed themselves. The 3–1 scoreline flattered the visitors; such was the sharpness of Flixton's transitions and the clarity of their purpose.

There is a feeling gathering momentum at Flixton now. A young squad maturing quickly. A club forging a clear identity. A team no longer content to participate — but determined to challenge.

Attention turns swiftly to the next test — another significant fixture this weekend against Alsager Town FC at Valley Road, followed by a fierce derby away at local rivals Trafford FC on Tuesday.

But for now, Flixton will take a breath.

Because this was not simply a victory.

It was a night that announced them.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2916488/IMG_6015.jpg