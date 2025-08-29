Flixton FC Appoints Danny Davis as General Manager of Operations

MANCHESTER, England, Aug. 29, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Flixton Football Club is pleased to announce the appointment of Danny Davis as the new General Manager of Operations, marking an exciting step forward in the club's long-term vision for success both on and off the pitch.

Mr. Davis brings a wealth of commercial and operational experience, having held similar roles at FC United of Manchester and Blackburn Rovers.

Danny Davis, newly appointed General Manager of Operations at Flixton Football Club

In his most recent position at FC United, Mr. Davis oversaw operations and commercial strategy, introducing new EPOS systems, upgrading facilities, and guiding the club to its first profit at Broadhurst Park.

At Blackburn, Mr. Davis led major events including the Elton John stadium concert, launched successful corporate initiatives such as Business at Rovers, and secured key sponsorships. Following the COVID-19 pandemic, he drove non-matchday growth, delivering record festive sales and securing repeat business with clients such as Lancashire Constabulary and the NHS.

In his new role, Mr. Davis will focus on operational improvements, deeper community engagement, and overseeing the current renovation of Flixton's stadium and grounds.

"It was clear from my early meetings with Chris Garcia, Flixton's new owner," said Mr. Davis, "that his ambition and desire to win are matched by a genuine commitment to building something special for our players, our fans, and the local community."

Significant investment has already been made on the pitch and stadium, with further development planned over the next 12 to 18 months. Work is also underway to revitalise the 7,000 square-foot clubhouse, which is set to reopen in November as a high-quality venue for both matchday hospitality and community events.

"In my short time here, I've enjoyed working alongside our manager Alex Mortimer, his coaching team, and the rest of Flixton's staff," added Mr. Davis. "I feel our collective vision for success is aligned, and I look forward to accomplishing our goals as we move forward. Simply put, I'm excited for the future of Flixton Football Club."

Looking ahead, Flixton FC also aims to expand football opportunities by adding a competitive women's team next year and installing an all-weather 3G pitch alongside the main field.

"We're extremely fortunate to have Danny lead Flixton's commercial operations as we enter the next chapter of the club's growth," said Chris Garcia. "His overall experience in football and his focus on building strong community ties will be key as we continue to invest in our facilities, increase our fan base, and push towards success on the pitch."

About Flixton FC

Founded in 1960, Flixton Football Club is a community-driven football club based in Greater Manchester, England. The club is committed to developing players in a competitive and supportive environment, providing a memorable match day experience for fans of all ages, and creating inclusive opportunities for everyone to enjoy the game we love.

