Data Wrangling Market to Reach $5.58 Billion, Globally, by 2026 at 18.4% CAGR: Allied Market Research

Rise in adoption of big data analytics software by multiple organizations, increase in demand for cloud-based big data analytics software among SMEs, and several advantages provided by data wrangling solutions drive the growth of the global data wrangling market

PORTLAND, Oregon, March 2, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Allied Market Research published a report, titled, "Data Wrangling Market by Component (Solution and Services), Deployment Model (On-Premise and Cloud), Organization Size (Large Enterprises and Small & Medium Enterprises), Business Functions (Finance, Marketing & Sales, Operations and Human Resources), Industry Vertical (BFSI, Government & Public Sector, Healthcare & Life Science, Retail & E-Commerce, Media & Entertainment, Energy & Utilities, IT & Telecom, Manufacturing and Others): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2019–2026." As per the report, the global data wrangling market was estimated at $1.45 billion in 2018 and is expected to reach $5.58 billion by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 18.4% from 2019 to 2026.

Drivers, restraints, and opportunities

Increase in adoption of big data analytics software by multiple organizations, rise in demand for cloud-based big data analytics software among SMEs, and several advantages provided by data wrangling solutions fuel the growth of the global data wrangling market. On the other hand, lack of awareness regarding data wrangling tools among SMEs, and concerns regarding the data quality issues curb the growth to some extent. Nevertheless, development of edge computing is expected to create multiple opportunities in the industry.

Download Sample Report: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/6005

The solution segment to maintain its leadership status till 2026

Based on component, the solution segment held the major share in 2018, garnering nearly three-fourths of the global data wrangling market. The fact that data wrangling solutions are cheaper than other solutions and are faster to deploy has driven the growth of the segment. The service segment, on the other hand, would grow at the fastest CAGR of 20.8% throughout the forecast period. Rise in need of various services such as managed and professional services propels the segment growth.

The on-premise segment to rule the roost during the estimated period

Based on deployment, the on-premise segment contributed to nearly three-fifths of the global data wrangling market share in 2018, and is projected to dominate by the end of 2026. Increase in adoption of these systems due to enhanced security features provided by them has boosted the segment growth. Simultaneously, the cloud segment would cite the fastest CAGR of 20.1% from 2019 to 2026, owing to different services provided by the cloud.

North America to maintain its dominance throughout the forecast period

Based on region, North America accounted for nearly two-fifths of the global data wrangling market revenue in 2018, and is anticipated to maintain the lion's share by 2026, owing to its adoption among businesses in the region to effectively prepare data for getting accurate analytics for informed decision making. At the same time, Asia-Pacific would manifest the fastest CAGR of 20.9% during the study period. This is due to rise in digitalization in emerging economies such as China and India.

For Purchase Inquiry: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/6005

Key market players

Alteryx

Oracle Corporation

Paxata Inc.

SAS institute

Tibco Software

Hitachi Vantara

Teradata Corporation

IBM Corporation

Impetus

Trifacta Software Inc.

Access AVENUE- A Subscription-Based Library (Premium on-demand, subscription-based pricing model) at:

https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/library-access

Avenue is a user-based library of global market report database, provides comprehensive reports pertaining to the world's largest emerging markets. It further offers e-access to all the available industry reports just in a jiffy. By offering core business insights on the varied industries, economies, and end users worldwide, Avenue ensures that the registered members get an easy as well as single gateway to their all-inclusive requirements.

Avenue Library Subscription | Request for 14 days free trial of before buying:

https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/avenue/trial/starter

Similar Reports:

Data Science Platform Market Expected to Reach $183,688 Million by 2023

Data Monetization Market Expected to Reach $370,969 Million by 2023

Data Warehousing Market Expected to Reach $34.69 billion by 2025

Master Data Management Market - Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020-2027

About Us:

Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Portland, Oregon. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.

We are in professional corporate relations with various companies and this helps us in digging out market data that helps us generate accurate research data tables and confirms utmost accuracy in our market forecasting. Each and every data presented in the reports published by us is extracted through primary interviews with top officials from leading companies of domain concerned. Our secondary data procurement methodology includes deep online and offline research and discussion with knowledgeable professionals and analysts in the industry.

Contact:

David Correa

5933 NE Win Sivers Drive

#205, Portland, OR 97220

United States

Toll Free: 1-800-792-5285

UK: +44-845-528-1300

Hong Kong: +852-301-84916

India (Pune): +91-20-66346060

Fax: +1-855-550-5975

help@alliedmarketresearch.com

Web: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com

Follow Us on: LinkedIn Twitter

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/636519/Allied_Market_Research_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Allied Market Research