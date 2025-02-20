Data Center Storage Market Size Worth $130.23 Billion, Globally, by 2031 Growing at 11.2% CAGR | Exclusive Report by The Insight Partners

NEW YORK, Feb. 20, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The global data center storage market share is set for explosive growth with a CAGR of 11.2% during 2025–2031, it was valued at $54.67 billion in 2024, with projections indicating a surge to $130.23 billion by 2031. This remarkable expansion is driven due to Increasing demand for automation across industries

According to a new comprehensive report from The Insight Partners, "Data Center Storage Market Size and Forecast (2021 - 2031), Global and Regional Share, Trend, and Growth Opportunity Analysis Report Coverage: By Storage System, Application, and Geography", the global data center storage market is observing significant growth. The data storage market is expanding due to increased data generation, cloud adoption, and the need for scalable, secure solutions. Key drivers include rising demand for big data analytics, AI, and cloud services. Trends like edge computing, hybrid storage models, and advancements in AI-driven storage solutions are shaping the market's future.

For More Information and To Stay Updated on The Latest Developments in The Data Center Storage Market, Download The Sample Pages: https://www.theinsightpartners.com/sample/TIPTE100000218/

The data center storage market was valued at US$ 54.67 billion in 2024 and is projected to reach US$ 130.23 billion by 2031; it is expected to register a CAGR of 11.2% during 2025–2031.

The report runs an in-depth analysis of market trends, key players, and future opportunities. The data storage market is rapidly growing, driven by the increasing need for large-scale data management, cloud services, and big data analytics. Opportunities exist in emerging technologies like AI-driven storage solutions, edge computing, and advancements in non-volatile memory. Key sectors include healthcare, finance, IT & telecom, among others.

Market Overview and Growth Trajectory:

Market Growth: The data center storage market was valued at US$ 54.67 billion in 2024 and is projected to reach US$ 130.23 billion by 2031; it is expected to register a CAGR of 11.2% during 2025-2031.

For Detailed Market Insights, Visit: https://www.theinsightpartners.com/reports/data-center-storage-market

Market Developments: Recent advancements in the data center storage market are driven by key innovations aimed at enhancing performance, scalability, and sustainability. AWS's introduction of new data center components tailored for AI, including improvements in power, cooling, and hardware design, underscores the industry's push for greater energy efficiency. This focus on sustainability is further supported by Energy Vault and RackScale Data Centers' strategic partnership to deliver 2GW of power to data centers, ensuring consistent, scalable energy solutions. Additionally, Nokia's launch of a cutting-edge data center platform designed for the AI era highlights the importance of automation in optimizing operations and meeting growing demand. These developments fuel the ongoing evolution of data storage infrastructure, positioning data centers for the increasing demands of AI and big data applications.

Increased Data Generation: The exponential growth in data generated by industries, businesses, and individuals is driving the demand for data center storage solutions. As organizations accumulate vast amounts of structured and unstructured data, there is a need for scalable, secure, and reliable storage systems. Data centers provide the necessary infrastructure to handle, store, and process this data efficiently, making them essential for supporting big data analytics, artificial intelligence, and cloud computing applications.

Stay Updated on The Latest Data Center Storage Market Trends: https://www.theinsightpartners.com/sample/TIPTE100000218/

Adoption of Cloud Computing: The rapid adoption of cloud computing is a key driver of the data center storage market. Businesses are shifting from traditional on-premises storage solutions to cloud-based platforms for greater flexibility, scalability, and cost-efficiency. Data centers, as the backbone of cloud services, enable the storage of massive amounts of data in a secure and accessible manner. This trend is fueling demand for advanced storage technologies and driving innovation within the data center storage market.

Geographical Insights: In 2024, North America led the market with a substantial revenue share, followed by North America and Europe. Asia Pacific is expected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

Need A Diverse Region or Sector? Customize Research to Suit Your Requirement: https://www.theinsightpartners.com/inquiry/TIPTE100000218/

Data Center Storage Market Segmentation, Applications, Geographical Insights:

Based on deployment, the data center storage market is segmented into Storage Area Network (SAN) System, Network-Attached Storage (NAS) System, and Direct-Attached Storage (DAS) System).

Based on application, the data center storage market is divided into IT and telecommunications, BFSI, government, healthcare, and others). IT and telecommunications segment to hold a major share in the market during the forecast period.

The data center storage market is segmented into five major regions: North America , Europe , APAC, the Middle East and Africa , and South and Central America .

Key Players and Competitive Landscape:

The Data Center Storage Market is characterized by the presence of several major players, including:

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Development LP

Dell Inc,

Lenovo

Oracle

IBM

Hitachi

Fujitsu

NEC Corporation

Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd.

Intel Corporation

These companies are adopting strategies such as new product launches, joint ventures, and geographical expansion to maintain their competitive edge in the market.

For Region-Specific Market Data, Check Out Brief Sample Pages: https://www.theinsightpartners.com/sample/TIPTE100000218/

Data Center Storage Market Recent Developments and Innovations:

"Hewlett Packard Enterprise advances hybrid cloud leadership with HPE GreenLake platform innovation, new cloud services, and expanded private cloud portfolio and partner ecosystem."

" Pure Storage announced innovations to its data storage platform, helping customers keep pace with today's dynamic environments.."

" Eaton launches a new modular data center solution to reduce time and cost of deployment for critical infrastructure."

"Don't Delay, Purchase Today! [Free 10% Customization, Free Post-Sale Assistance, PDF Deliverable]" - Purchase Premium Copy of Global Data Center Storage Market Size and Growth Report (2021-2031) at: https://www.theinsightpartners.com/buy/TIPTE100000218/

Conclusion:

Technological advancements in predictive storage management have significantly enhanced the performance and efficiency of data storage systems. The integration of AI and machine learning enables proactive management, reducing downtime and optimizing storage resources. Additionally, the growing demand for Storage Area Network (SAN) systems highlights the need for scalable, flexible solutions. SANs offer centralized storage, seamless data access, and greater flexibility, making them a preferred choice for modern data centers. As businesses continue to generate massive volumes of data, the adoption of advanced storage technologies like SAN will be crucial for maintaining agility, reducing costs, and supporting future growth.

The report from The Insight Partners, therefore, provides several stakeholders—including component providers, system technology integrators, system manufacturers, and others—with valuable insights into how to successfully navigate this evolving market landscape and unlock new opportunities.

Related Report Titles:

About Us:

The Insight Partners is a one stop industry research provider of actionable intelligence. We help our clients in getting solutions to their research requirements through our syndicated and consulting research services. We specialize in industries such as Semiconductor and Electronics, Aerospace and Defense, Automotive and Transportation, Biotechnology, Healthcare IT, Manufacturing and Construction, Medical Device, Technology, Media and Telecommunications, Chemicals and Materials.

Contact Us:

If you have any queries about this report or if you would like further information, please contact us:

Contact Person: Ankit Mathur

E-mail: ankit.mathur@theinsightpartners.com

Phone: +1-646-491-9876

Website - https://www.theinsightpartners.com/

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2520492/The_Insight_Partners_Logo.jpg