Data Center Accelerator Market Worth $70.99 Billion by 2030: Grand View Research, Inc.

SAN FRANCISCO, Dec. 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The global data center accelerator market size is anticipated to reach USD 70.99 billion by 2030, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. The market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 23.5% from 2022 to 2030. The demand for data center accelerators is likely to grow owing to increasing adoption of technologies such as AI, IoT, & big data analytics. The COVID-19 pandemic had a positive impact on the data center accelerator market. Factors such as increased corporate awareness of the advantages that cloud services can offer, increased board pressure to provide more secure & robust IT environments, as well as the establishment of local data centers contributed to the growth of data center accelerators. Demand for businesses that rely on digital infrastructure has increased, which has led to significant growth in demand for data center network services in many industries. Data centers are now maintaining program availability and data security as more businesses and educational institutions already moved online.

Key Industry Insights & Findings from the report:

Based on processor, the GPU segment accounted for the maximum revenue share of 46.1% in 2021. This can be attributed to the increasing use of GPU acceleration in IoT computing, bitcoin mining, AI and machine learning, etc. Moreover, GPU acceleration's parallel processing architecture is useful in life science analytics such as a genome sequencing.

Based on type, the HPC data center segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR of 26.0% over the forecast period. This can be attributed to a rising preference for hybrid and cloud-based high performance computing (HPC) solutions, use of HPC in vaccine development, advances in virtualization, etc.

Based on application, the deep learning training segment dominated the market with a share of 40.8% in 2021 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 20.7% over the forecast period. This can be attributed to increasing adoption of deep learning in hybrid model integration, self-supervised learning, high performance natural language process (NLP) models, and neuroscience based deep learning.

North America held the largest share of 40.1% in 2021 and is expected to retain its position over the forecast period. Presence of several data center accelerator solution and service providers makes North America a promising region for the market.

held the largest share of 40.1% in 2021 and is expected to retain its position over the forecast period. Presence of several data center accelerator solution and service providers makes a promising region for the market. Asia Pacific is anticipated to expand at the highest CAGR of over 26.8% over the forecast period. Suitable government policies and the need for data center infrastructure upgradation in Asia Pacific are driving the growth of the data center accelerator market in the region.

is anticipated to expand at the highest CAGR of over 26.8% over the forecast period. Suitable government policies and the need for data center infrastructure upgradation in are driving the growth of the data center accelerator market in the region. In October 2020 Intel Corporation launched Intel Xeon Scalable Platform to assist secure sensitive workloads. This platform has new features that include Intel Platform Firmware Resilience (Intel PFR), Intel Total Memory Encryption (Intel TME), and new cryptographic accelerators to support the platform and advance the overall integrity and confidentiality of data.

Read 130-page full market research report, "Data Center Accelerator Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Processor (GPU, CPU, FPGA, ASIC), By Type (HPC Data Center,Cloud Data Center), By Application, By Region, And Segment Forecasts, 2022 - 2030", published by Grand View Research.

Data Center Accelerator Market Growth & Trends

Top industries using HPC are healthcare, manufacturing aerospace, urban planning, and finance. The University of Texas at Austin researchers are advancing the science of cancer treatment through the use of HPC. In a ground-breaking 2017 project, researchers examined petabytes of data to look for connections between the genomes of cancer patients and the characteristics of their tumors. This paved the way for the university to apply HPC in additional cancer research, which has now expanded to include efforts to diagnose and treat cases of prostate, blood-related, liver, and skin cancers.

