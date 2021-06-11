Danube Hospitality Solutions and Delta Food Industries partner with Hozpitality for the 7th Middle East Hospitality Excellence Awards 2021 to be held in Dubai

Free online nominations are now open for the prestigious popular choice awards to be held at Arabian Ranches Golf Club on 8th Dec 2021

DUBAI, UAE, June 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Hozpitality Group opened free online nominations for the 7th Middle East Hospitality Excellence Awards 2021. Danube Hospitality Solutions and Delta Food Industries will be partnering for the Awards in 2021.

Shubhojit Mahalonobis, Director, Danube Home & Danube Hospitality Solutions, said, "I am very excited to partner with Hozpitality Group again for their initiative this year." "We also launched 360-degree turnkey solutions that consistently and reliably caters to OS&E, FF&E, and commercial kitchen procurement requirements of the region's hospitality industry," he added.

"We have been supporting Raj and Hozpitality Group ever since they launched the Awards in 2015 and we are always excited to support them," said, Shiraz Osman, Chairman, Delta Food Industries. Delta Food Industries is also launching their new brand "Dr. Kitchen", added Shiraz.

"Emaar Hospitality's Arabian Ranches Golf Club is the venue partner for the outdoor award ceremony this year," said Raj Bhatt, CEO, Hozpitality Group. "The venue looks amazing, and we are expecting a great event as always," added Raj.

"We will also have a "Young Chef of the Year" category again for chefs under 28 years of age. ICCA Dubai has come together with Hozpitality Group to present a certificate course to the winner of this category along with winner trophies," said Sunjeh Raja, CEO, ICCA Dubai.

"We are now inviting Nominations for all hospitality companies based in MENA region. For more information on the awards, please visit www.hozpitalityexcellenceawards.com," said Raj Bhatt, CEO, Hozpitality Group. "These are popular choice awards for the hospitality Industry where selections are purely done on basis of online voting," added Raj.

The voting will be in two phases. Hospitality companies and individuals will be asked to register one of their best candidates/companies for each category. This will be done free of charge and each nominee should have details of why they are being nominated. The final list of nomination will be decided by the Judges.

"As always, the nominations as well as voting will be done through our website www.hozpitality.com. Registration is required on www.hozpitality.com to be able to nominate and vote. Every email address is authenticated, and registration is free. This helps us maintain authenticity of voters and reduce duplicate/false votes," said Vandana Bhatt, MD, Hozpitality Group.

Restofair RAK will be providing the winners with trophies, and we are thankful to all our partners for supporting us specially in these difficult times. Our Partners for this year are, ZEE TV, Wassup Dubai, Fusia Events, Absolute Frame and ICCA Dubai, added Vandana.

About Hozpitality Group: -

The platform on www.hozpitality.com now offers a community network of Hospitality Companies, Professionals, Institutes, Students and Suppliers around the world. We are a multilingual platform and are available in 6 languages including Arabic, Chinese, Russian, German, Spanish and more languages are being added soon. The website is also available on all Mobile Apps.

Hozpitality is an online platform for professionals from Hotels, Restaurants, Airlines, Travel agencies, Clubs, Cruise Lines, Cinemas, Spas, Schools, Suppliers and Retail. Hozpitality offers Branding options, A Community Network for Employers and Job seekers, a directory of Hospitality Suppliers, Latest Hospitality News, Hotel News, Movements and Appointments and Hospitality Announcements Hotel Industry Recruitment, Professional CV designing, Hospitality Courses etc. We provide an effective platform where all hospitality professionals can come together, network and benefit.

Hozpitality.com offers a selection of best Hotel Management Institutes, Schools and Universities and Hotel management Courses. Hospitality Students can search and apply for Hotel management Courses and join the School's Alumni and network with their colleagues. Hozpitality also offers a Market Place for Hospitality Suppliers where Hospitality Products, Services, Offers and Deals can be listed and sold to millions of Global Hospitality professionals.

Hozpitality reaches out to over 1 million professionals thru its 2 group websites, www.hozpitality.com and www.hozpitalityplus.com with Registered Members and Social Media from over 186 countries.

The dedicated hospitality Media and News website Hozpitalityplus.com, publishes and shares Latest Hospitality News, Announcements, Hotel openings, Promotions, Events, Hospitality Movements and Appointments and Hospitality announcements, Reviews, Blogs etc.

Hozpitality Consulting is a Global Executive Search consultancy based out of Toronto, Canada. Our success lies in building a long term relationship and delivering results quickly and efficiently for a "much lower cost". We are experts in locating the best possible suitable executive and management candidates for placements in all types of hospitality organizations around the world. Through our matchless database, communication and networking, over the world, we provide our clients with the most skillful candidates.

"Hozpitality Buzz- The inside scoop" is a TV show based on the hospitality industry in Dubai and UAE, is in English and telecast-ed on a premier TV channel in Middle East & North Africa reaching out to approx. 10-12 million viewers. To know more about the TV show, Please log on to:- www.facebook.com/hozpitalitybuzz and https://www.youtube.com/Hozpitality

Middle East Hospitality Excellence Awards are presented to recognize top industry organizations which have shown skill, creativity, ingenuity and success in the Middle East & North Africa's growing hospitality industry. Logon to www.hozpitalityexcellenceawards.com

To know more about the group, please log on to:

www.hozpitality.com , www.hozpitalityplus.com , www.hozpitalityexcellenceawards.com

SOURCE Hozpitality Group