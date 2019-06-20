Dairy-Free Ice Cream Market Worth $1.2 Billion By 2025 | CAGR: 14.8%: Grand View Research, Inc.

SAN FRANCISCO, June 20, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The global dairy-free ice cream market size is expected to reach USD 1.2 billion by 2025, expanding at a CAGR of 14.8% in the forecast period, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. Increasing awareness about health issues due to lactose present in the milk is propelling the demand for vegan ice cream.

Key suggestions from the report:

In terms of revenue, supermarket/hypermarket distribution channel is projected to expand at a CAGR of 15.1% over the forecast period

Coconut is the most preferred source in the market due to its compatibility, easy availability, and increasing consumer demand

Almond milk is the fastest growing source for the production due to increasing awareness about health and nutritional benefits of almond.

Read 80 page research report with TOC on "Dairy-Free Ice Cream Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report, By Source, By Flavor (Chocolate, Vanilla), By Distribution Channel (Supermarket/Hypermarket, Online), And Segment Forecasts, 2019 - 2025" at: https://www.grandviewresearch.com/industry-analysis/dairy-free-ice-cream-market

Coconut is a major source for the production of vegan ice cream and it accounted for 37.4% share of the overall revenue in 2018. Easy availability and increasing consumer demand are expected to fuel the demand for coconut milk in vegan ice cream market in the forecast period. Almond milk is the fastest growing segment among all the sources, expanding at a CAGR of 15.8% in the forecast period. Nutritional benefits of almond milk are the key factor responsible for the segment growth in vegan ice cream market.

Non-dairy ice cream is found in various flavors in the market. Chocolate is the most preferred flavor among consumers and it accounted for 36% share of the overall revenue in 2018. Rising demand for chocolate chips among consumers is the key factor for the segment growth in non-dairy ice cream market.

Furthermore, flavor preferences differ from country to country. For instance, lemon is the most favorite flavor among consumers in Europe. Vanilla is the second most preferred flavor in the global non-dairy ice cream market and it is expected to expand at a CAGR of 14.4% in the forecast period.

Supermarket/hypermarket is the most preferred channel among all, expanding at a CAGR of 15.1% in the forecast period. The online segment is anticipated to expand at a CAGR of 16.7% in the forecast period. Shifting consumer preferences towards online shopping have propelled the demand for online stores in the dairy-free ice cream market.

Grand View Research has segmented the global dairy-free ice cream market on the basis of source, flavor, distribution channel, and region:

Dairy-Free Ice Cream Source Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2015 - 2025)

Coconut



Almond



Soy

Dairy-Free Ice Cream Flavor Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2015 - 2025)

Chocolate



Vanilla



Strawberry

Dairy-Free Ice Cream Distribution Channel Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2015 - 2025)

Supermarket/Hypermarket



Convenience Stores



Online

Dairy-Free Ice Cream Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2015 - 2025)

North America



U.S.



Europe



Germany





U.K.



Asia Pacific



China





India



Rest of the World



Brazil





Argentina

