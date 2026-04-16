D2L Positioned as the Most Widely Used Proprietary Learning Platform by UK Membership Bodies in MemberWise Digital Excellence Report

New report highlights the growing role of learning and AI in driving member engagement and growth

LONDON, April 16, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- D2L, a global leader in learning innovation, has been positioned as the most widely used proprietary learning platform among UK membership bodies, according to the MemberWise Digital Excellence Report 2026. The report highlights a growing shift across the membership sector: organisations are increasingly recognising learning not just as a member benefit, but as a strategic driver of engagement, growth, and long-term value.

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"We're honoured to be positioned as the top proprietary learning platform across the UK by MemberWise Network," said Stewart Watts, Senior Vice President, EMEA and APAC at D2L. "As technologies like AI continue to evolve, associations across the region are rethinking how they deliver value to members in an increasingly digital world. At D2L, we're proud to support associations and professional bodies as they invest in learning strategies that strengthen professional development, drive engagement, and unlock new opportunities for growth."

The report, based on insights from approximately 480 membership body leaders, shows that learning platforms are playing a critical role in helping organisations scale learning experiences for their members. More than half (54%) of respondents now conduct their assessments online and a growing number of membership bodies (39%) are considering how artificial intelligence (AI) can support online learning, signalling a rising demand for AI-enabled learning solutions.

Key findings from the report highlight opportunities for the sector to drive growth through more intentional learning strategies:

Improving member engagement is a key focus within the sector , driven by the need to strengthen retention and recruitment.

, driven by the need to strengthen retention and recruitment. AI adoption has increased by 21% across membership bodies since the previous report, but strategic integration is lagging.

since the previous report, but strategic integration is lagging. 79% of membership bodies offer online learning opportunities, which may suggest that digital learning is emerging as a more important member offering.

"D2L stands out as the leading proprietary learning platform among respondents—underscoring its strong position in the membership sector," said Richard Gott, Chair and Founder of the MemberWise Network when commenting on the report's findings. "This year we explored a wide range of topics that improve internal efficiency and online, offline member experience, engagement, and retention. The results give a clear view of new and emerging trends that are likely to help drive membership while increasing digital-focused development and growth."

With D2L Brightspace and its award-winning AI-powered tool, D2L Lumi, organisations can unlock the full potential of their members through data-informed insights, personalised learning experiences, and automated workflows that reduce administrative burden. These capabilities help associations and professional bodies scale high-quality learning programmes, increase member engagement and deliver meaningful outcomes for their communities.

About the MemberWise Digital Excellence Report

Every 2-3 years the MemberWise Network conducts the Digital Excellence Research Project – a high profile independent project that gains a snapshot of digital activity/strategy within the Membership and Association Sector. The output of the project is our popular Digital Excellence (2026) Report – a report containing statistically significant findings/results and written independently by the network. For more information, visit: www.memberwise.org.uk/dx

About D2L

D2L is transforming the way the world learns, helping learners achieve more than they dreamed possible. Working closely with customers all over the world, D2L is on a mission to make learning more inspiring, engaging and human. Find out how D2L helps transform lives and delivers outstanding learning outcomes in K-12, higher education and businesses.

The D2L family of companies includes D2L Inc., D2L Corporation, D2L Ltd, D2L Australia Pty Ltd, D2L Europe Ltd, D2L Asia Pte Ltd, D2L India Pvt Ltd, D2L Brasil Soluções de Tecnologia para Educação Ltda and D2L Sistemas de Aprendizaje Innovadores, S. D2 R.L de C.V., and H5P Group AS.

All D2L and H5P marks are owned by the D2L group of companies. Please visit D2L.com/trademarks for a list of D2L marks. All other trademarks are the property of their respective owners.

D2L Media Contact: PR@D2L.com, X: @D2L, © 2026 D2L Corporation.

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