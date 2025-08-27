North-West University Selects D2L Brightspace to Advance Student-Centered Learning

D2L to help North-West University use data-driven insights to help enhance learning outcomes across campuses and online

LONDON, Aug. 27, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- D2L, a global leader in learning innovation, announced North-West University (NWU), one of South Africa's premier public research institutions, has selected D2L Brightspace to help elevate teaching and learning across its three campuses and online programs.

Ranked among the top 4.1 percent of universities globally by The Center for World University Rankings in 2025, NWU serves more than 60,000 students across three campuses and a growing online learning community. By adopting D2L Brightspace, NWU aims to build a more connected learning ecosystem that supports student success, streamlines academic operations, and enables data-informed decision-making.

"D2L is inspired by North-West University's bold mission and commitment to preparing learners for the future through high-quality, equitable education," said John Baker, President and CEO of D2L. "We are proud to support NWU as it pursues its vision of becoming a student-centered, data-informed institution working to help shape the future of education across South Africa."

To support this transformation, NWU will use D2L Brightspace and a suite of D2L tools designed to help drive efficiency and enrich the learning experience:

D2L Lumi : An AI-native offering, that helps instructional designers and instructors save time, increase engagement, and streamline content creation and assessments.

: An AI-native offering, that helps instructional designers and instructors save time, increase engagement, and streamline content creation and assessments. D2L Creator+ : A content authoring tool, that helps build more engaging learning experiences and integrates 50+ interactive content types with H5P.

: A content authoring tool, that helps build more engaging learning experiences and integrates 50+ interactive content types with H5P. D2L Performance+: A robust analytics dashboard that can deliver actionable insights into learner engagement, success, and retention, helping educators make data-driven decisions that support learner achievement.

"At NWU, we continually seek innovative ways to enrich the learning experience and empower our students to thrive in a rapidly changing world," said Prof. Linda du Plessis, Senior Deputy Vice-Chancellor for Teaching and Learning of North-West University. "Partnering with D2L helps us take a significant step forward in our efforts to build a more student-centered and data-informed learning environment. We're excited about the possibilities D2L Brightspace brings to all our faculty and learners, both in person and online."

About North-West University

Established in 2004, North-West University has eight faculties across campuses in Potchefstroom, Vanderbijlpark, and Mahikeng, as well as an expanding online learning community. NWU is dedicated to fostering an inclusive education environment that promotes cutting-edge research and career readiness. Learn more at www.nwu.ac.za.

About D2L

D2L is transforming the way the world learns, helping learners achieve more than they dreamed possible. Working closely with customers all over the world, D2L is on a mission to make learning more inspiring, engaging and human. Find out how D2L helps transform lives and delivers outstanding learning outcomes in K-12, higher education and business at www.D2L.com.

