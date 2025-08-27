TAIPEI, Aug. 27, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- D-Link Corporation (TWSE: 2332), a global leader in networking solutions, is delighted to announce the launch of its newest lineup of 2.5G switches, designed to meet the evolving demands of modern networks across both business and home environments. The release includes the DMS-1250 Series 2.5G smart managed switches—featuring eight models with copper and PoE options—as well as the latest 2.5G multi-gigabit unmanaged switches: DMS-108P, DMS-1016, and DMS-1024. These switches deliver ultra-fast 2.5G downlink ports for high-speed connectivity, with select PoE models providing up to 60W per port (IEEE 802.3af/at/bt) to power high-demand devices such as Wi-Fi access points, IP cameras, and VoIP phones. Furthermore, the DMS-1250 Series also features 10GE/10G SFP+ uplinks for reliable backbone performance and robust 6kV surge protection on all 2.5G ports. With advanced features such as IGMP snooping, QoS, flow control, energy-efficient IEEE 802.3az, and MIT (Made-in-Taiwan) quality, this expanded switch portfolio offers versatile, high-performance solutions for everything from home offices to enterprise edge networks.

D-Link Unveils 2.5G Multi-Gigabit Switches for Versatile Edge Connectivity

DMS-1250 Series 2.5G Smart Managed Switches

Flexible Port Options and Versatile Connectivity for Any Network

The DMS-1250 Series offers versatile port configurations, from compact 10-port models to high-capacity 28-port options, providing flexibility to scale networks to meet diverse infrastructure requirements. Supporting copper, fiber, and advanced Power over Ethernet (PoE) standards, including IEEE 802.3af/at/bt, these switches can power a wide range of PoE-enabled devices over standard Ethernet cables, eliminating the need for separate electrical wiring. Whether deployed in small offices, enterprise edge networks, or high-density smart campuses, the DMS-1250 Series ensures reliable, scalable, and high-performance connectivity. With flexible hardware, comprehensive Layer 2 features, and centralized management via Nuclias Connect, it is a future-ready solution designed to meet evolving network demands.

Advanced Layer 2 Features and Enhanced Built-in Security

The DMS-1250 Series integrates advanced networking capabilities designed for high-performance and secure enterprise environments. Features like 802.3ad Link Aggregation Control Protocol (LACP) boost bandwidth and ensure redundancy, while static routing enables precise traffic control across complex networks. Loopback detection prevents storms from broadcasting, helping maintain network stability and uptime.

Security is reinforced with AAA support for RADIUS and TACACS+ authentication, and D-Link's Safeguard Engine offers real-time protection against malicious traffic and network overloads. With centralized configuration, monitoring, and deployment via the Nuclias Network Controller, the DMS-1250 Series delivers streamlined management and scalable performance for large-scale deployments.

DMS-108P/1016/1024 2.5G Multi-Gigabit Unmanaged Switches

Plug-and-Play 2.5G Multi-Gigabit Speeds for Unrestricted Edge Connectivity

Modern offices require multi-gigabit speeds to meet the growing demand for high-bandwidth applications such as video conferencing, cloud computing, large file transfers, and real-time collaboration tools. As teams become more distributed and reliant on digital workflows, faster network speeds ensure low latency, improved productivity, and seamless user experiences across all devices. Multi-gigabit connections also future-proof the home and small office infrastructure for applications such as online gaming, file storage, and 8K video.

PoE is essential for edge connectivity in many modern-day applications. It simplifies installation, reduces cable clutter, and lowers infrastructure costs. The DMS-108P, with high-power PoE output (802.3bt), enables high-performance devices—such as Wi-Fi access points, PTZ security cameras, digital signage, and kiosks—to operate without separate power sources.

Scalable, Energy-Efficient Solutions for High-Density Smart Spaces

The DMS-1016 and DMS-1024 models offer reliable 2.5-gigabit performance across 16 to 24 ports, providing a high-speed, future-ready solution for SOHO and small office networks. Engineered for device-dense environments, these switches enable seamless scalability while optimizing energy use with intelligent power management that reduces consumption during idle periods. Their eco-friendly, energy-efficient design not only supports sustainability goals but also helps lower operating costs, making them a cost-effective and responsible choice for growing network demands.

"These switches with plug-and-play 2.5-gigabit connectivity not only eliminate bottlenecks: select PoE models also offer up to 90-watt output per port and up to a 475-watt power budget to power more high-end devices," said CJ Chang, the CEO and spokesperson of D-Link Corporation. With more powerful devices being deployed at the edge, high-power PoE ensures reliable power delivery while maintaining efficient power management.

Proudly engineered and manufactured in Taiwan, the DMS-1250 Series and DMS-108P/1016/1024 switches exemplify world-renowned precision and reliability. Each unit is crafted within a robust industrial ecosystem known for its stringent quality control, skilled manufacturing, and technological leadership. This strong foundation ensures consistent performance in home or mission-critical business environments.

Built on D-Link's enduring brand promise of MIT quality, creative innovation, solution-oriented, one-stop service, and sustainable design, the DMS-1250 Series and DMS-108P/1016/1024 switches deliver more than just speed and connectivity. They offer dependable performance supported by decades of experience. This product launch also captures D-Link's core spirit, "One Connection • Infinite Possibilities," reflecting its ongoing commitment to delivering secure, intelligent, and efficient networking solutions that evolve alongside customer needs.

Global Distribution and Product Availability

The DMS-1250 Series is now available through D-Link's global network of authorized distributors and resellers. To learn more about the DMS-1250 Series and DMS-108P/1016/1024 switches, visit www.dlink.com/en/products/dms-1250-series-multi-gigabit-smart-managed-switches and www.dlink.com/en/products/dms-1000-series-multi-gigabit-unmanaged-switches or contact a local D-Link representative for further assistance.

About D-Link

D-Link, a global leader in the networking industry, began expanding worldwide in 1986 and was officially established as D-Link Corporation in 1987. With 90 operational and sales locations across 43 countries, D-Link provides innovative and reliable networking equipment, AI-powered cloud management services, and complete infrastructure solutions for individuals, homes, businesses, and industries. Find out more about D-Link at www.dlink.com

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2758814/D_Link_Unveils_2_5G_Multi_Gigabit_Switches_for_Versatile_Edge_Connectivity.jpg