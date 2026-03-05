D-Link Makes Wi-Fi 7 Practical for Modern Homes and Flexible Broadband Access

New Wi-Fi and 5G-Series deliver accessible Wi-Fi 7 upgrades and flexible broadband alternatives for modern living

TAIPEI, March 5, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- D-Link Corporation today announced a strategic focus on making Wi-Fi 7 accessible and practical for everyday use. D-Link's latest portfolio is engineered to address today's most pressing connectivity demands, including remote work, the growing AI ecosystem, and high-definition streaming and gaming. The lineup supports seamless network upgrades for modern apartments while providing high-speed alternatives for fiber-restricted environments.

Smarter Wi-Fi 7 Upgrades for Broadband-Connected Homes

Even with established broadband, today's households are demanding more from their networks. The BE3600 Wi-Fi 7 Router C36 is D-Link's most accessible solution for mainstream households upgrading from legacy Wi-Fi standards. It delivers core Wi-Fi 7 benefits, including improved efficiency and reduced latency, without introducing unnecessary complexity.

For higher-usage environments, the BE7200 Wi-Fi 7 Router C72 offers a higher-capacity option.

Designed to deliver broader network coverage compared to C36, the C72 is the superior choice for larger residences or homes with multiple rooms and challenging layouts.

5G Fixed Wireless: A Practical Alternative Where Fiber is Limited

Building on the same practical Wi-Fi 7 foundation, D-Link extends next-generation connectivity beyond fixed-line broadband. Fiber availability remains uneven, and many modern households require reliable high-speed connectivity that does not depend on fixed-line infrastructure. The 5G NR BE3600 Wi-Fi 7 Router G536 combines 5G NR technology with Wi-Fi 7 to provide a practical alternative to traditional broadband. Its plug-and-play deployment enables instant internet access for renters, rural homes, and temporary living environments without the need for fixed-line installation.

For users requiring maximum continuity, the 5G NR BE7200 Wi-Fi 7 Router G572 is designed for demanding scenarios. Positioned as a robust primary or backup solution, it delivers reliable performance in environments where network availability is critical.

Our Commitment: Practical Solutions for a Connected Future

"At D-Link, we believe that technology should solve problems, not add complexity," said CJ Chang, CEO of D-Link Corporation. "By focusing on practical Wi-Fi 7 solutions like the C36 and the flexible G536, we are helping users navigate the transition to next-generation networking.

Guided by our brand vision, One Connection • Infinite Possibilities., D-Link remains committed to delivering accessible, reliable, and forward-looking connectivity solutions that empower individuals, households, and communities to stay connected regardless of their environment or infrastructure.

About D-Link

D-Link, a global leader in the networking industry, began expanding worldwide in 1986 and was officially established as D-Link Corporation in 1987. With 90 operational and sales locations across 43 countries, D-Link provides innovative and reliable networking equipment, AI-powered cloud management services, and complete infrastructure solutions for individuals, homes, businesses, and industries. Find out more about D-Link at www.dlink.com

