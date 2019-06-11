D-Link Launches Two New mydlink App Features for Better User Experiences

D-Link

11 Jun, 2019, 07:00 BST

App capabilities Rich Notifications and Tutorial Center are now available on the mydlink app

TAIPEI, Taiwan, June 11, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Global networking company D-Link today launched their latest features of the mydlink app - Rich Notifications and Tutorial Center. Rich Notifications allow users to immediately see a screenshot in their notifications list when a compatible camera detects motion, as well as provide three action buttons right within the notification. The action buttons allow users to either jump directly to the camera's live view in the mydlink app or call one of two pre-designated emergency contacts without needing to go to their contacts or open their phone dialer. The Tutorial Center feature allows users to watch YouTube tutorial videos directly within the mydlink app and learn about the latest mydlink app functions and how to use them.

mydlink app features rich notifications & tutorial center (PRNewsfoto/D-Link)

About D-Link

D-Link is a global leader in connecting people, businesses, and cities with our computer networking solutions and technology. Our innovative products and services meet the needs of digital home consumers, small to medium sized businesses, enterprise environments, and service providers. D-Link implements and supports unified network solutions that integrate capabilities in switching, wireless, broadband, IP surveillance, and cloud-based network management. An award-winning designer, developer, and manufacturer for over 30 years, D-Link has grown from a group of friends in Taiwan into a global brand with over 2,000 employees in 60 countries.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/899969/mydlink_features_pr.jpg

https://www.dlink.com

D-Link Launches Two New mydlink App Features for Better User Experiences

D-Link

11 Jun, 2019, 07:00 BST