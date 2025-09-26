Delivering Faster and Reliable Connectivity for the Next Generation of Smart Homes

TAIPEI, Sept. 26, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- D-Link Corporation (TWSE: 2332), one of the global leaders in networking solutions, today announced the launch of its latest Wi-Fi 7 routers: the AQUILA PRO AI M36 BE3600 Wi-Fi 7 Smart Mesh Router and the AQUILA PRO AI R36 BE3600 Wi-Fi 7 Smart Router. As hybrid work, streaming, and smart home adoption accelerate, households and small businesses increasingly require reliable, high-speed connectivity without complexity. In line with its brand promises of MIT quality, creative innovation, solution-oriented, one-stop service, and sustainable design, D-Link introduces these new Wi-Fi 7 solutions to deliver secure, easy-to-manage, and future-ready networks.

D-Link Launches New Wi-Fi 7 Dual-Band Routers, AQUILA PRO AI M36 BE3600 Wi-Fi 7 Smart Mesh Router and the AQUILA PRO AI R36 BE3600 Wi-Fi 7 Smart Router, Delivering Faster and Reliable Connectivity for the Next Generation of Smart Homes

These cutting-edge routers are powered by the latest Wi-Fi 7 dual-band (2.4 GHz and 5 GHz) technology, featuring Multi-Link Operation (MLO), wider 160 MHz channels, and advanced 4K-QAM modulation to deliver significantly higher speeds, lower latency, and greater efficiency to meet the diverse needs of modern households. Equipped with 2.5G WAN and LAN ports for fast wired connectivity, advanced AI Wi-Fi traffic management for efficient bandwidth allocation and reduced congestion, WPA3 encryption, and parental controls for safer protection. Easily managed through the AQUILA PRO AI app, they offer intuitive setup, monitoring, and customization, setting a new benchmark for Wi-Fi performance in smart homes and SMBs.

Stylish Mesh Wi-Fi for Modern Living- M36 BE3600 Wi-Fi 7 Smart Mesh Router

Engineered for whole-home coverage, the M36 features a mesh network and built-in omnidirectional antennas that deliver 360° spherical coverage, eliminating dead zones. With support for MLO Mesh, it strengthens the connection between routers and devices, delivering smooth connectivity. The M36 also offers the high performance needed for demanding usage scenarios such as 4K streaming and online gaming, while showcasing refined aesthetics inspired by the elegance of an eagle in flight, with a sleek curved form, integrated wing-like antennas, and feather-patterned ventilation.

Engineered for the Next-Gen Smart Home- R36 BE3600 Wi-Fi 7 Smart Router

The R36 is designed to provide powerful performance, featuring four external high-gain antennas for stronger signals, wider coverage, and high-speed connectivity even in environments with multiple obstacles. Optimized for gaming, 4K streaming, and IoT device integration, delivering stable connections for wireless devices throughout the home. The R36 also supports MLO for seamless, low-latency performance that keeps every device running smoothly.

D-Link's new Wi-Fi 7 routers represent transformative capabilities in wireless networking. The launch of the M36 and R36 highlights D-Link's commitment to advancing home networking, giving households and small businesses the speed, reliability, and intelligence required to thrive in today's digital world. With Wi-Fi 7 technology, MLO, 4K-QAM, and 2.5G connectivity. These new routers deliver next-level wireless performance built for the future. With these innovations, D-Link continues to embody its brand spirit of "One Connection • Infinite Possibilities."

About D-Link

D-Link, a global leader in the networking industry, began expanding worldwide in 1986 and was officially established as D-Link Corporation in 1987. With 90 operational and sales locations across 43 countries, D-Link provides innovative and reliable networking equipment, AI-powered cloud management services, and complete infrastructure solutions for individuals, homes, businesses, and industries. Find out more about D-Link at www.dlink.com.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2782666/D_Link_Launches_New_Wi_Fi_7_Dual_Band_Routers__AQUILA_PRO_AI_M36_BE3600_Wi_Fi_7_Smart_Mesh_Router_an.jpg