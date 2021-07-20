Cyient Upgrades SaaS-Based Solution to Launch CyiOPS

HYDERABAD, India, July 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Cyient, a global engineering and digital technology solutions company, has upgraded its software-as-a-service (SaaS)-based solution and decision support platform to launch CyiOPS. The updated version of the Outage Planning, Scheduling, and Visualisation solution will continue to be powered by Microsoft Azure and includes newly developed functionality with a focus on the Distributed Energy Resource (DER) users' requirement.

The solution from Microsoft Gold Partner, Cyient, leverages Microsoft technologies to address challenges faced by the utility industry. The latest enhancements in CyiOPS will offer customers a spatial view to quickly identify sites that have a current or planned outage. Moreover, the solution will offer easy and simple integration with DER systems through secure APIs. This will enable the users to manage their site details, update contact information, and even request an outage on the distribution network. The solution will improve the transparency in communicating planned outages and will help reduce outage costs that can affect operational budgets.

About Cyient

Cyient (Estd: 1991, NSE: CYIENT) is a leading global engineering, manufacturing and digital technology solutions company. We are a Design, Build, and Maintain partner for leading organizations worldwide. We enable our customers across industries to apply technologies imaginatively to solve problems that matter and stay ahead of the curve. We are committed to designing tomorrow together with our stakeholders and to being a culturally inclusive, socially responsible, and environmentally sustainable organization.

