Cyient Semiconductors & Anora Partner to Expand Turnkey Test and Validation Solutions

HYDERABAD, India, Sept. 16, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Cyient Semiconductors, a leader in custom ASIC/ASSP and intelligent power solutions, announced a strategic partnership with Anora, a global provider of semiconductor test, testability, and validation services. The collaboration brings together complementary strengths to provide comprehensive, end-to-end solutions for semiconductor product development.

Under this partnership, Cyient Semiconductors and Anora will deliver expertise across the entire semiconductor value chain, spanning architecture, design, silicon bring-up, qualification, and testing. This integrated approach allows customers to accelerate time-to-market with confidence, while minimizing the inefficiencies and delays that come from working with multiple service providers.

As part of the collaboration, the companies will establish a state-of-the-art semiconductor validation and production test floor in Bangalore, India. The facility features clean room capabilities and equipment to productize silicon to volume production. Equipment includes probers, engineering and production handlers, multiple automated test equipment platforms, custom test solutions, thermal solutions, and a complete suite of tools required for device and package qualification. The new test floor facility in Bangalore significantly augments the already established clean room facility with various production equipment in Allen, Texas, USA. By combining advanced infrastructure with deep technical expertise, Cyient Semiconductors and Anora will enable customers to validate new silicon, transition seamlessly to production, and scale to high-volume manufacturing—all under one roof.

"This partnership is about creating a complete solution for the semiconductor industry," said Hari Chandran, Co-Founder and Co-CEO, Anora. "By integrating Cyient's design and silicon capabilities with our strengths in post-silicon validation and test, we can empower customers to move faster, reduce risk, and achieve production readiness with confidence."

Suman Narayan, CEO, Cyient Semiconductors, added, "Semiconductor companies are looking for fewer hand-offs and more integrated partners. Our collaboration with Anora addresses exactly that need, offering customers a one-stop hub from concept to final silicon. By investing in world-class validation and test infrastructure in Bangalore, we are positioning India as a critical player in the global semiconductor ecosystem while supporting the vision of the India Semiconductor Mission."

The partnership reflects a shared commitment to innovation, quality, and customer success in the rapidly evolving semiconductor industry. Together, Cyient Semiconductors and Anora are setting a new standard for delivering silicon products from concept to production at scale.

About Cyient Semiconductors

Cyient Semiconductors is a Hyderabad-headquartered provider of custom ASIC/ASSP solutions, with a focus on analog mixed-signal, intelligent power, and advanced semiconductor platforms. With design centers in India, Belgium, and the U.S., Cyient Semiconductors enables global customers in data centers, robotics, automotive, and industrial automation to achieve higher efficiency and faster time-to-market.

About Anora

Founded in 2008, Anora is a Texas-headquartered provider of semiconductor test and validation services. With over 2800+ projects transformed to 50+ global customers, Anora specializes in design-for-test, post-silicon validation, production test, PCB design, PCB manufacturing, functional testing and automation. Anora helps customers seamlessly transition from design to volume production with reliable, cost-optimized solutions.