Cyient Receives Modern Network Management Award at Esri Infrastructure Management and GIS Conference

HYDERABAD, India, Oct. 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Cyient, a global Digital, Engineering and Technology solutions company, received the Modern Network Management Award at the 2023 Esri Infrastructure Management and GIS (IMGIS) Conference held in Palm Springs, California on October 10.

Esri is the global leader in location intelligence with a network of over 2800 partners worldwide. The award winners are organizations that have demonstrated innovative and creative ways to solve complex problems by using Esri's ArcGIS software and those who have done exceptional work in advancing geographic information systems (GIS) technology. Cyient was one of 15 Esri partners who received an achievement award at the conference.

"Cyient is honored to receive the Modern Network Management award from Esri. We have worked diligently to create solid data foundations for our utility partners. This award reiterates our commitment and innovations in using the Esri Utility Network platform for our customers. In these fast-moving and challenging times, we find that utilities are extending their GIS capabilities to many new areas of their operation. By building a solid data network, our utility partners can creatively solve new and existing use cases with confidence that their data is accurate. This data foundation supports their projects and will strengthen their move to digitize, modernize, and decarbonize while meeting company goals," said Herman Kleynhans, Senior Vice President & BU Head - MEU

"Esri congratulates Cyient on their 2023 IMGIS award in recognition of their innovative work leveraging ArcGIS software," said Richard Cooke, Corporate Director and SVP Global Business Development at Esri. "We are proud to partner with Cyient to foster the use of GIS technology to support our mutual customers improving infrastructure."

About Cyient:

Cyient (Estd: 1991, NSE: CYIENT) is a global Digital, Engineering and Technology solutions company. We collaborate with our customers to design digital enterprises, build intelligent products and platforms, and solve sustainability challenges. We are committed to designing tomorrow together with our stakeholders and being a culturally inclusive, socially responsible, and environmentally sustainable organization.

For more information, please visit www.cyient.com

Follow news about the company at @Cyient

About Esri

Esri, the global market leader in geographic information system (GIS) software, location intelligence, and mapping, helps customers unlock the full potential of data to improve operational and business results. Founded in 1969 in Redlands, California, USA, Esri software is deployed in hundreds of thousands of organizations globally, including Fortune 500 companies, government agencies, nonprofit institutions, and universities. Esri has regional offices, international distributors, and partners providing local support in over 100 countries on six continents. With its pioneering commitment to geospatial technology and analytics, Esri engineers the most innovative solutions that leverage a geographic approach to solving some of the world's most complex problems by placing them in the crucial context of location. Visit us at esri.com.

For further information please contact:

Gowtham Uyalla Kaizzen PR +91 99892 22959 gowtham.uyalla@kaizzencomm.com Phalguna Hari Jandhyala Cyient Phalguna.Harijandhyala@cyient.com

SOURCE Cyient