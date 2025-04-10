Cyient Group and Deutsche Aircraft Expand Strategic Partnership to Collaborate on Advanced Cabin Management System in D328eco®

HYDERABAD, India and WESSLING, Germany, April 10, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Cyient DLM, a key player in design-led manufacturing, has expanded its strategic partnership with Deutsche Aircraft, a prominent German regional aircraft manufacturer. Through this collaboration, Cyient DLM will undertake the design, development and manufacturing of the Cabin Management System (CMS) for the D328eco, a next-generation 40-seater regional turboprop. This collaboration marks a significant milestone, as it will be one of Deutsche Aircraft's first electronics programmes designed and manufactured entirely in India, in support of the "Make in India" initiative.

The CMS chosen by Deutsche Aircraft boasts a user-friendly touchscreen interface, allowing crew members and passengers to effortlessly control various functions, including cabin lighting, passenger signs and lavatory operations. With a focus on enhancing passenger well-being, the CMS enables the easy adjustment of lighting intensity, tailored to activities such as working in-flight or encouraging rest and relaxation.

Leveraging their extensive aerospace expertise, Cyient DLM and Cyient aim to deliver a unique CMS solution for this class of aircraft. The system integrates multiple sensors and utilities to ensure ease of operation, safety and an improved user experience. This upcoming project is also a significant achievement for the Indian aerospace ecosystem, demonstrating its capability to develop and certify advanced products. The CMS will be constructed with a scalable and modular architecture, utilising the latest technology in displays and control electronics.

"Our expanded partnership with Deutsche Aircraft is a testament to the strength of our collaboration and shared commitment to driving aerospace innovation," says Anthony Montalbano, CEO of Cyient DLM. "We are excited to bring our end-to-end design and manufacturing expertise to the D328eco programme—a next-generation aircraft that will set new standards for regional aviation."

Nico Neumann, Co-CEO of Deutsche Aircraft, adds, "We are very pleased to start this partnership with Cyient DLM on the CMS, further strengthening the relationship between Deutsche Aircraft and the Cyient Group. Cyient has been a valuable partner in multiple areas of design and support, which has been crucial in our endeavour to bring the most modern and efficient aircraft in this class into service."

"This partnership for the D328eco will enable Deutsche Aircraft to provide a modern CMS, a first for this class of aircraft. Cyient DLM's proven capabilities make them an ideal partner in the design, development and series production of the CMS," he concluded.

The initiative reinforces Cyient DLM's leadership in the Indian and European aerospace sectors, positioning the company as a key enabler of next-generation aviation technology.

Cyient DLM (Estd: 1993, NSE: CYIENTDLM) is a leading Integrated Electronics Manufacturing Solutions provider that offers Design Led Manufacturing (DLM) solutions to customers. We take ownership of design, manufacturing, testing, precision machining and certification support to ensure that customers' products meet robust reliability, safety and performance standards. We have expertise in safety-critical electronics in highly regulated industries. With a global presence and a strong commitment to delivering value-driven solutions, the company has been instrumental in transforming businesses through innovation and technology.

Deutsche Aircraft is a German aircraft manufacturer built on the heritage of aviation pioneers that continues to propel the aviation industry forward with innovative solutions. Supported by a highly skilled and passionate team of international engineers and aviation experts, Deutsche Aircraft is developing the most advanced regional aircraft on the market: the D328eco. As type certificate holder and service partner for existing D328 (both prop and jet) operators worldwide, the company is uniquely positioned to complement the existing fleet with this next-generation aircraft.

Deutsche Aircraft employs the latest technologies and best practices to ensure the highest levels of reliability, efficiency and sustainability for the D328eco. As a strategic partner for the sustainable development of regional air transport, Deutsche Aircraft is working with key players in the industry to achieve climate-neutral flights. www.deutscheaircraft.com

