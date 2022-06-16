Cyient Appoints Prabhakar Shetty as Chief Digital Officer

HYDERABAD, India, June 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Cyient, a leading consulting-led, industry-centric, global Technology Solutions company, today announced the appointment of Prabhakar Shetty as its Chief Digital Officer. Prabhakar will lead digital strategies to expand the company's digital technology footprint by scaling the services lines related to connected manufacturing, intelligent products, and platforms and strengthening IntelliCyient, its digital solutions suite.

Prabhakar joins Cyient with over three decades of experience building and nurturing successful consulting and technology businesses. Before Cyient, Prabhakar headed large business lines in Digital Manufacturing, Cloud Engineering, Asset Management, PLM, and Supply Chain Management at global service and manufacturing organizations.

As the Head of Digital Technology Business at Cyient, Prabhakar will be instrumental in strengthening its IntelliCyient solutions suite and building next-gen technology solutions to help customers accelerate their digital transformation journey. Prabhakar will spearhead the incubation of cutting-edge technology solutions to drive disruptive innovation for Cyient's customers across smart factory, intelligent supply chain, enterprise asset management, field service management, and aftermarket MRO.

Speaking on the appointment Krishna Bodanapu, Managing Director and CEO, Cyient, said, "I am excited to have Prabhakar join the leadership team as we continue to strengthen our digital technology footprint. Prabhakar's leadership and technology expertise will help accelerate our growth and transformation journey."

Prabhakar said, "The Digital Ecosystem is expanding very fast, and the opportunity to help customers' digitalization journey is immense. I am excited to be a part of Cyient's leadership team. I look forward to delivering marquee digital services and solutions to our valued customers."

