Cyient Appoints Meenu Bagla as Vice President and Chief Marketing Officer

Meenu brings more than 20 years of rich experience in the technology industry and will further strengthen the company's brand, deepen customer engagement, and contribute to revenue growth

HYDERABAD, India, June 4, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Cyient, a leading digital technology and engineering solutions provider, today announced the appointment of Meenu Bagla as the Vice President and Chief Marketing Officer. As CMO, Meenu will be responsible for strengthening the brand reach, relevance, and advocacy to deliver accelerated business growth in new and existing markets.

Before joining Cyient, Meenu served as the Global Head of Marketing at Tech Mahindra. She has also held marketing leadership positions at major multinational companies, including Quinnox, Wipro, Oracle, Aditya Birla Group, and CSS Corp.

Throughout her career, Meenu has evangelized and implemented a lean marketing strategy that is fueled by digital technologies and powerful storytelling. It has helped her transform the marketing function into digital growth engines and deliver business impact faster.

Meenu was featured among the "Top 20 Women Leaders in 2020" by Mediavataar, received the "Global Digital Marketing" award for women leadership in the industry by the World Digital Marketing Congress, and has won several marketing excellences awards for her work throughout her career.

Speaking on the appointment, Karthik Natarajan, President and COO, Cyient said, "I am very excited to welcome Meenu to Cyient as we take on the transformational journey from services to solutions. With her comprehensive and proven marketing experience across tech start-ups, mid-sized, and large IT firms, she will play a pivotal role in further building brand awareness, deepening relationships with our customers, and driving Cyient toward the next phase of growth."

He further added, "Having held global leadership roles for tech brands, and contributing to their stellar business growth in highly-matrixed business scenarios, she is a natural addition to our leadership team."

Meenu holds an MBA in marketing from the Nirma Institute of Management and has completed executive programs from Harvard Business School and Columbia Business School. Meenu is actively involved in community service through women empowerment initiatives, green programs, and social media education projects.

About Cyient:

Cyient (Estd: 1991, NSE: CYIENT) is a global engineering and technology solutions company. As a Design, Build, and Maintain partner for leading organizations worldwide, Cyient takes solution ownership across the value chain to help customers focus on their core, innovate, and stay ahead of the curve. The company leverages digital technologies, advanced analytics capabilities, domain knowledge, and technical expertise to solve complex business problems.

Cyient partners with customers to operate as part of their extended team in ways that best suit their organization's culture and requirements. Cyient's industry focus includes aerospace and defense, healthcare, telecommunications, rail transportation, semiconductor, geospatial, industrial, and energy.

For more information, please visit www.cyient.com.

Follow news about the company at @Cyient.

Contact Details



Media Relations

Perfect Relations

Vishal Thapa

Mobile: +91 9701834446

Email: vthapa@perfectrelations.com

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/289359/cyient_logo.jpg

Related Links

http://www.cyient.com



SOURCE Cyient