Cyient and QinetiQ Sign MoU to Offer Avionics Products for Unmanned Target Systems in India

"The signing of this MoU with Cyient marks a significant milestone in QTS' strategy in India. The high levels of expertise and quality within the Cyient business together with the enthusiasm and desire to succeed have impressed us from day one. Initial efforts are focused on the manufacture and assembly of avionics and electronics assemblies for our target systems as we grow indigenous activities beyond the manufacture and assembly of airframes, subsystems, and ground equipment already in place," said Graham Brooks, Program Manager, India, at QinetiQ Target Systems.

"We are very excited about our collaboration with QTS, a world leader in unmanned air, land, and sea targets for live-fire training, test, and evaluation exercises. This partnership will allow us to support the 'Make in India' initiative of the Government of India by building critical subsystems for QTS products out of our manufacturing facilities. While we will initiate the collaboration with making avionics products, Cyient's comprehensive design, build, and maintain portfolio will be leveraged for other purposes as well. We can deliver world-class aerospace engineering solutions and leverage our award-winning productivity and innovation framework to support QTS' products in India. We see a seamless alignment between our business strategies, and this MoU is a significant milestone in our long-term partnership," said Anand Parameswaran, Senior Vice President, Aerospace and Defense at Cyient.

About Cyient:

Cyient (Estd: 1991, NSE: CYIENT) is a global engineering and technology solutions company. As a Design, Build, and Maintain partner, for leading organizations worldwide, Cyient takes solution ownership across the value chain to help clients focus on their core, innovate, and stay ahead of the curve. The company leverages digital technologies, advanced analytics capabilities, and its domain knowledge and technical expertise, to solve complex business problems.

With over 15,000 employees in 20 countries, Cyient partners with clients to operate as part of their extended team in ways that best suit their organization's culture and requirements. Cyient's industry focus includes aerospace and defense, healthcare, telecommunications, rail transportation, semiconductor, geospatial, industrial, and energy

About QinetiQ

QinetiQ (QQ.L) is a leading science and engineering company operating primarily in the defence, security and critical infrastructure markets. We work in partnership with our customers to solve real world problems through innovative solutions delivering operational and competitive advantage.

