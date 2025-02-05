Cyient and Micware Navigations Forge Strategic Alliance to Shape the Future of Mobility

HYDERABAD, India, Feb. 5, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Cyient, a global Intelligent Engineering services company, announced that it entered into a memorandum of understanding with Micware Navigations, a leader in navigation and mobility services. As per the MoU, both companies have agreed to work in partnership across mutual engineering services support, customer introduction, and marketing strategy.

This strategic partnership between Cyient and Micware Navigations aims to deliver transformative solutions for intelligent mobility, focusing on safer, smarter, and more sustainable transportation systems. By leveraging Cyient's engineering excellence and Micware Navigations' expertise in mobility software, the collaboration will develop integrated solutions that cater to the evolving needs of modern transportation ecosystems.

"Our partnership with Micware Navigations reinforces our commitment to engineering a better future through innovation and collaboration. By combining Cyient's deep expertise in engineering and digital transformation with Micware Navigations' pioneering advancements in navigation and mobility solutions, we aim to redefine the landscape of intelligent transportation. This partnership will enable us to create safer, smarter, and more sustainable mobility solutions that address the critical needs of an evolving Automotive & Mobility landscape, paving the way for next-generation ecosystems," said, Joby Joseph, Vice President & Country Manager (Japan), Cyient.

"We are pleased to collaborate with Cyient and bring together our shared vision for advancing intelligent mobility. Our expertise in developing cutting-edge navigation and mobility solutions, combined with Cyient's engineering capabilities. This partnership represents a step forward in addressing the challenges of modern transportation by leveraging technology and innovation to deliver impactful, scalable solutions that benefit industries and communities worldwide," said, Kenta Imaida, President, Micware Navigations.

About Cyient

Cyient (Estd: 1991, NSE: CYIENT) delivers intelligent engineering solutions across products, plants, and networks for over 300 global customers, including 30% of the top 100 global innovators. As a company, Cyient is committed to designing a culturally inclusive, socially responsible, and environmentally sustainable tomorrow together with our stakeholders.

For more information, please visit www.cyient.com

Follow news about the company at @Cyient

About Micware Navigations.

Micware Navigations, established in May 2008, is a global leader in navigation, location-based services, and intelligent mobility solutions. With headquarters in Kobe, Japan and a strong presence across key markets, the company has built a stellar reputation for delivering innovative and reliable software platforms that power connected transportation ecosystems. Micware Navigations' expertise lies in designing and developing advanced navigation systems, predictive analytics, and AI-driven mobility platforms tailored for the next generation of transportation solutions. The company's offerings cater to a diverse range of industries, including automotive, logistics, smart cities, and autonomous vehicle development. Micware Navigations is a Key Member of the Micware Group, backed by leading Japanese carmakers such as Toyota and Honda.

For more information, please visit:

https://micware.co.jp/en/group/navigations/