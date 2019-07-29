Cyient and India2022 Coalition's MedTechConnect All Partner Workshop Focused on Improving Healthcare in India

- The MedTechConnect All Partner Workshop brought together 40 leaders from industry, government, healthcare providers, foundations, NGOs, and start-ups to create a roadmap for the last mile delivery of medical technologies.

- Workshop attendees included representatives from GE Healthcare, GenWorks, Tata Trusts, LV Prasad Eye Institute, T-Hub, Pathfinder International, Public Health Foundation of India, Social Alpha, the Centre for Cellular and Molecular Platforms, Cygnus Hospitals, Andhra MedTech Zone, Healthware, Janacare, Cardiac Design Labs, Nemocare, and Oivi.

MUMBAI and HYDERABAD, India, July 29, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Cyient and Xynteo's India2022 Coalition hosted its second MedTechConnect All Partner Workshop at Cyient's Manikonda Campus in Hyderabad. The theme was "Bridging the Gaps: Scaling Healthcare Technology for the Last Mile."

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/953559/Krishna_Bodanapu_Cyient.jpg

The workshop focused on the development of unique business models to deliver portable medical technology solutions. An additional focus was on collaborative efforts that are needed from various medtech ecosystem stakeholders to produce better outcomes across the healthcare continuum.

Participants identified new business models and solutions that will help increase the accessibility and affordability of portable devices for priority disease areas. They agreed to collaborate on deploying these solutions through various delivery channel partners and networks.

Mr. Jayesh Ranjan, Secretary of Information Technology, Industry & Commerce, Government of Telangana, offered his support to the MedTechConnect platform and said, "There is a genuine sense of interest in this state for technology-led solutions that can have large scale impact."

Krishna Bodanapu, Managing Director and CEO of Cyient said, "Cyient in partnership with Xynteo, established MedTechConnect to promote high-quality indigenous healthcare technologies and make them accessible to people from all demographic and geographic backgrounds. We are excited by the innovative solutions that were discussed at the All Partner Workshop and the opportunity to optimize healthcare delivery across India."

In his closing remarks Brian Wyatt, Senior Vice President and Head of the Medical Technologies & Healthcare business unit at Cyient, said, "We need inclusivity to make these solutions work. Collaboration between partners that moves beyond independent results to a shared risk and responsibility model is key to success."

For more information: contactus@medtechconnect.in

About Cyient

Cyient (Estd: 1991, NSE: CYIENT) is a global engineering and technology solutions company. As a Design, Build, and Maintain partner, for leading global organizations, Cyient takes solution ownership across the value chain to help clients focus on their core, innovate, and stay ahead of the curve. The company leverages digital technologies, advanced analytics capabilities, and its domain knowledge and technical expertise, to solve complex business problems.

With over 15,000 employees in 20 countries, Cyient partners with clients to operate as part of their extended team in ways that best suit their organization's culture and requirements. Cyient's industry focus includes aerospace and defense, healthcare, telecommunications, rail transportation, semiconductor, geospatial, industrial, and energy.

Follow news about the company at @Cyient.

About the India2022 Coalition

Xynteo catalysed India2022 - a purpose driven global business coalition committed to leverage the power of collaboration. Launched in March 2017, India2022 was given the blessings of the then, President of India, Shri Pranab Mukherjee who praised the coalition as "the need of the hour". The Coalition is working to unlock a new model of growth, in line with the 75th year of India's independence. Xynteo, together with the Coalition founding partners, The Aditya Birla Group, Hindustan Unilever, Cyient, Shell, GE, Tata Trusts, Tech Mahindra, TechnipFMC, State Bank of India and WPP is committed to advancing practical projects at the intersection of human need and commercial opportunity. The India2022 coalition is harnessing the combined strength of purposeful leaders in the areas of energy, waste, sanitation, healthcare and sustainable mining to support the momentum of growth in the country.

For more information, please visit http://xynteo.com/india-2022/

Follow news about the company at @Xynteo

About Xynteo

Xynteo is a platform for galvanising leaders and catalysing ideas – and fusing them into new projects, for new growth. We are a tribe of 8000 people and growing — CEOs and business leaders from some of the world's leading companies, pioneers and pathfinders, beacons, philosophers and wisdom keepers, artists and media — combining forces to work on today's biggest challenge: how to create a new growth model, fit for the 21st century. Xynteo has offices in Oslo, London, New Delhi and Mumbai.

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/289359/cyient_logo.jpg

Related Links

http://www.cyient.com



SOURCE Cyient