Cyble Secures Top Recognition at Teiss Cybersecurity Awards 2026 for Best Threat Intelligence Platform

LONDON, March 3, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Cyble, a global leader in AI-powered cyber threat intelligence, today announced that it has been recognized among the top honorees for Best Threat Intelligence Technology at the teissAwards 2026, one of the cybersecurity industry's most respected recognitions of excellence and innovation. Cyble was named among the top two winners in this highly competitive category.

The teissAwards recognize organizations and technologies transforming how enterprises and governments defend against evolving cyber threats. This honor highlights Cyble's commitment to delivering real-time, actionable intelligence that enables security teams to proactively manage risk and respond faster to emerging threats.

At the core of this achievement is Cyble Blaze, Cyble's AI-first threat intelligence platform. Powered by advanced AI, machine learning, and expert analysis, it delivers comprehensive visibility across the surface, deep, and dark web—helping organizations detect ransomware, track threat actors, prevent brand impersonation, uncover exposed credentials, and monitor expanding attack surfaces.

Cyble Blaze transforms fragmented threat data into prioritized, actionable intelligence—helping security teams cut through noise, respond faster, and strengthen cyber resilience. Its predictive, contextual insights enable organizations to move from reactive defense to proactive threat anticipation in today's fast-evolving threat landscape.

"Being recognized among the top honorees for Best Threat Intelligence Technology at the teissAwards 2026 is a proud milestone for Cyble," said Dipesh Ranjan, Senior Vice President of Cyble. "Being placed among the two top winners in this category reflects the tangible impact of Cyble Blaze in helping organizations stay ahead of adversaries through intelligence that is timely, trusted, and actionable. As cyber threats continue to grow in complexity, our mission remains clear — to strengthen global cyber resilience through innovation, collaboration, and AI-driven intelligence."

Cyble supports enterprises, government agencies, and critical infrastructure worldwide with solutions that enable proactive defense, stronger situational awareness, and measurable risk reduction. This recognition reinforces Cyble's position as a trusted partner in navigating today's dynamic cyber threat landscape.

Founded as an AI-first cybersecurity company, Cyble provides real-time threat intelligence, digital risk protection, and predictive cyber defense solutions to enterprises and governments worldwide. Trusted by Fortune 500 organizations and public sector agencies, Cyble is committed to making the digital world safer through intelligent, autonomous, and agentic AI-powered cybersecurity solutions.

