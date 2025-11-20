Cyble and Botswana Communications Regulatory Authority (BOCRA) Sign MoU to Advance National Cybersecurity in Botswana

CUPERTINO, Calif., Nov. 20, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Cyble Inc., a global leader in cybersecurity, threat intelligence, and digital risk protection, today announced the signing of a landmark Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Botswana Communications Regulatory Authority (BOCRA), in collaboration with the Botswana National CSIRT. This strategic partnership aims to strengthen Botswana's national cybersecurity ecosystem and accelerate the country's digital resilience efforts amid rising global cyber threats.

The MoU establishes a collaboration focused on enhancing Botswana's cyber defense capabilities, improving incident response readiness, and empowering national stakeholders with access to Cyble's advanced threat intelligence technologies.

Cyble will support BOCRA with real-time intelligence on emerging threats, including insights from Cyble's proprietary AI-native platforms that track malicious activity across the open, deep, and dark web. This enhanced situational awareness will enable Botswana's cybersecurity teams to identify and respond to risk indicators with greater speed and accuracy, thereby reducing the potential impact on critical infrastructure, businesses, and citizens.

Capacity building and skills development will also form a key pillar of this partnership. The initiative aims to enable knowledge transfer and create a sustainable cybersecurity talent pipeline within the country.

"This partnership reflects our continued commitment to supporting national cybersecurity priorities across Africa," noted Manish Chachada, Co-founder and COO of Cyble. " By combining Cyble's threat intelligence expertise with BOCRA's regulatory leadership, we are confident in our ability to strengthen Botswana's cyber resilience and help the nation navigate the rapidly evolving threat landscape."

About BOCRA

The Botswana Communications Regulatory Authority (BOCRA) serves as the national institution responsible for regulating the communications sector, advancing cybersecurity initiatives, fostering cyber awareness, and enhancing the resilience of Botswana's digital infrastructure.

About Cyble

Founded as an AI-first cybersecurity company, Cyble is globally recognized for its prowess in dark web intelligence, digital risk protection, and predictive cyber defense. Leveraging proprietary AI innovations, Cyble's platforms process over 50TB of threat data daily, enabling organizations to detect, quantify, and mitigate threats in real time.

Trusted by Fortune 500 enterprises and government agencies worldwide, Cyble remains committed to its vision of making the digital world a safer place through intelligent, autonomous cybersecurity solutions.

For more information on Cyble's Agentic AI-powered solutions, visit www.cyble.com

Media Contacts:

enquiries@cyble.com

+1 888 673 2067

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2470747/4833319/Cyble_Inc_New_Logo.jpg

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2828527/BOCRA_Logo.jpg