Cyble Recognized as a Sample Vendor in Three Gartner® Hype Cycle™ Reports for the Second Consecutive Year

CUPERTINO, Calif., July 14, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Cyble, a global leader in AI-native cybersecurity solutions is pleased to announce its recognition in three Gartner® reports: the Gartner Hype Cycle for Security Operations, 2025, Gartner Hype Cycle for Managed IT Services, 2025 and Hype Cycle for Cyber-Risk Management, 2025(Interactive Version).

Cyble has been listed as a Sample Vendor for Digital Risk Protection Services (DRPS), Threat Intelligence & Cyber Risk Management in three Hype Cycles, which to us is further validating its continued impact and innovation in the cybersecurity space. Gartner defines Hype Cycles as a graphic representation of the maturity and adoption of technologies and applications.

We believe this recognition highlights Cyble's role in helping organizations identify, assess, and mitigate digital threats across surface, deep, and dark web environments.

DRPS, Threat Intelligence and Cyber Risk Management are critical for organizations seeking to proactively detect and respond to external threats, including brand impersonation, data leaks, account takeovers, and supply chain exposures.

"We believe that being named in three Gartner Hype Cycle reports is a strong validation of our mission to empower organizations with actionable threat intelligence and comprehensive digital risk insights," said Beenu Arora, CEO and Co-founder of Cyble. Beenu further added, "As threat actors evolve and digital attack surfaces expand, our inclusion underscores Cyble's ability to deliver innovative, real-time, and scalable cybersecurity solutions across global markets."

With a strong presence across North America, APAC, META, and ANZ, Cyble serves enterprises, government institutions, and critical infrastructure with advanced threat monitoring and rapid incident response capabilities.

To know more, visit: www.cyble.com

Gartner is a registered trademark and service mark of Gartner Inc. and/or its affiliates in the U.S. and internationally, and Hype Cycle is a registered trademark of Gartner Inc. and/or its affiliates and are used herein with permission. All rights reserved.

Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in its research publications, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner's research organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2470747/Cyble_Inc_New_Logo.jpg