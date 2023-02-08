Customers in Southeast Asia poised for elevated experience with new leadership at Xoxoday

REDWOOD CITY, Calif., Feb. 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Xoxoday, a global SaaS Fintech company at the forefront of building rewards, incentives, loyalty, and engagement infrastructure for businesses, has recently onboarded Varun DM as Regional Head, SEA to elevate customer experience with a glocal approach, scale the Southeast Asia business, and further its global ambitions.

In a decade-long career, Varun has successfully championed sales and marketing-led growth across multiple businesses in the region. A large part of his experience constitutes his most recent stint as Co-Founder of a successful HR-tech SaaS platform in the employee learning & development space.

Customers regionally and globally will benefit from Varun's experience that strategically aligns with Xoxoday's technology infrastructure to enhance their 3 SaaS offerings - Empuls for employee engagement, Plum for customer rewards, and Compass for incentive compensation and commissions management for sales & channel partners. This follows a string of strategic hires across geographies globally as Xoxoday aims to elevate business experiences by integrating cross-border best practices with a localized approach to driving solutions for customers.

Speaking on the company's vision, Abhimanyu Choudhary , Co-Founder, Xoxoday, stated, "Our growth strategy is people strategy. In times of product-led growth, we get all our momentum from people-led growth. Being a market champion and an ex-Founder, Varun will bring in the right momentum we need to deliver on our mission to make growth stories rewarding for businesses worldwide."

Keenly talking about his new responsibilities, Varun DM , Regional Head, SEA, Xoxoday, said, "The business and cultural diversity of Southeast Asia make this journey both, challenging yet rewarding. I'm excited to collaborate with teams globally and locally to make positive transformations in this region that enable customer success and business growth."

Helping him lead country-wise customer focus are Anupama Jha (Country Head, Vietnam), Yogesh Kumar (Country Head, Malaysia), along with the country expansion team from Indonesia and the Philippines respectively.

About Xoxoday

Xoxoday is a rapidly growing fintech SaaS firm that propels business growth while focusing on human motivation. Backed by Giift and Apis Partners Growth Fund II, Xoxoday offers a suite of three products - Plum , Empuls , and Compass . Xoxoday works with more than 5,000 clients across 100+ countries and over 80 million end-users. Xoxoday is a 400+ strong team with nine global offices across USA, UK, Ireland, UAE, India, Singapore, Indonesia, Sri Lanka, and Nigeria.

