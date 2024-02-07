Cumulus Neuroscience Named GOOD DESIGN® Award Winner for Cutting-Edge EEG Headset

Recognized for its Patient Centric Solutions and State-of-the-Art Technology, the Medical-Grade Cumulus EEG Headset Wins Third Award in 2023 for Innovative Design While Advancing Clinical Neuroscience Research

BELFAST, Northern Ireland and CAMBRIDGE, Mass., Feb. 7, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Cumulus Neuroscience (Cumulus; The Company), a global digital health company focused on advancing neuroscience clinical trials and patient care through improved data, has been recognized by GOOD DESIGN® Awards , in the medical category for the product design of its first-in-class electroencephalogram (EEG) headset. A key component of the Cumulus Neuroassessment Platform, the current version of the 16 lead dry-sensor EEG headset – used to obtain clinical-grade data in remote settings to monitor and evaluate neurological activity – was designed by PA Consulting , taking cues from the garment industry to ensure ease of mind for users by hiding advanced technology underneath water resistant finishes and providing an easily wearable, yet durable, product. The headset synchronizes with tablet-based functional assessments for use in-clinic or unsupervised (at-home/remote) environments, allowing for increased ease-of-use for patients, caregivers, and clinical research teams.

"To better identify and understand neuropsychiatric and neurodegenerative conditions, researchers and physicians need in-depth, reliable and repeatable data, which requires technology that is not only advanced in its abilities but is designed to meet the needs of patients," said Brian Murphy, PhD, Founder and Chief Scientific Officer, Cumulus Neuroscience. "Our comfortable and easy-to-use EEG headset has humanized the technology and experience for those living with often debilitating neurological or psychiatric conditions, making the device inviting to wear and easy to use consistently. Being recognized by GOOD DESIGN® amplifies the work that has been done to create the best possible wearable technology and user experience for the millions of patients we hope to serve."

The GOOD DESIGN® Award is the oldest and most prestigious awards program for the most innovative and cutting-edge industrial, product, and graphic designs produced around the world. Since 1950, the award has aimed to honor both products and industry leaders in design and manufacturing that have chartered new directions and pushed the envelope for competitive products in the world marketplace.

"Creating a comfortable experience that utilizes cutting-edge technology is key to enabling patients and caregivers to easily participate in clinical research, remotely or in-clinic," said Aman Bhatti, MD, CEO, Cumulus Neuroscience. "Standard lab-based EEG systems require a trained technician, up to 45 minutes to set up, and the application of many wires and gel to a patient's head, which can be intimidating and uncomfortable. The Cumulus Neuroassessment Platform, which includes our EEG headset, removes those barriers entirely. This recognition validates the care and thoughtfulness that went into the design of our headset, as well as the precision placed in our technology. We are excited about the possibilities the platform creates for the future of CNS drug development and the future of healthcare."

Cumulus continues to advance its EEG headset and data platform, providing biopharma partners and collaborators with a suite of state-of-the-art tools to help advance the discovery and development of new therapies for neuropsychiatric and neurodegenerative conditions. To learn more, visit www.cumulusneuro.com .

About Cumulus Neuroscience

With a mission to generate the data and insights required to accelerate diagnosis and management of central nervous system (CNS) disorders for millions of patients and caregivers around the world, Cumulus Neuroscience is advancing an AI-based, multi-domain digital biomarker platform to enable better, faster decision making in neurology and neuropsychiatry clinical trials and patient care. Designed for and with 10 of the world's leading pharma companies, the platform enables decentralised trials, and is already making a difference in the development of therapies for Alzheimer's Disease, depression and schizophrenia.

Designed to provide an industry-wide standard for real-world measurement of disease progression, Cumulus combines patented technology, in-house expertise and key industry partnerships to capture large amounts of real-world, clinical data repeated over time, across multiple behavioral and physiological domains in the patient's home – all with a UKCA marked EEG Headset synced to a novel, tablet-based neuro-assessment platform. Together with machine learning (ML) analytics and the world's largest database of annotated, longitudinal, neurofunctional data, Cumulus simplifies and improves the robustness of neuroscience clinical trials to provide the best and most cost-effective assessment of CNS treatment outcomes.

The Company is supported by highly experienced specialized investors, DDF/SV Health Investors, LifeArc and Future Fund, and a world-class Scientific and Technical Advisory Board.

