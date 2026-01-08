Cumulus Neuroscience Appoints Ricardo Sáinz Fuertes, MD as New Board Chair

BELFAST, Northern Ireland, Jan. 8, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Cumulus Neuroscience (Cumulus; The Company), a global digital health company focused on advancing neuroscience clinical trials and patient care through improved data, announced today that Ricardo Sáinz Fuertes, MD, MSc, PhD, FRCPsych, EDTX has been appointed Chair of the Company's Board of Directors. Dr. Sáinz Fuertes replaces Dr. Ruth McKernan, FMedSci, CBE, Co-Founder of Cumulus who has served as chair for six years.

"We are grateful for all of Ruth's contributions to Cumulus, including establishing the Cumulus Pharma Advisory Group comprised of scientists from ten top pharma companies who helped build and validate the NeuLogiq® Platform," said Tina Sampath, CEO of Cumulus. "Ruth is a pioneer in the digital biomarker space, having seen the promise of these novel tools to address multiple challenges associated with CNS drug discovery, from the lack of translation from pre-clinical models to human studies, to the limitations associated with traditional 'snapshot in time' measures. As we continue to transition to a fully commercialized digital biomarker company, Ricardo's expertise in this field will be vital in helping us increase adoption of NeuLogiq in CNS clinical studies to accelerate the development of much needed therapies. I look forward to working with him as we drive the next phase of growth at Cumulus Neuroscience."

Designed for and with 10 of the world's leading pharma companies, the NeuLogiq® Platform enables the tracking of brain function over time, both in the clinic and from the comfort of a study participant's home. Participants use a tablet to perform gamified versions of established objective behavioral tasks, while wearing the NeuLogiq headset which records EEG (electroencephalogram) brain waves that are precisely time-synced to the tasks. This allows biopharma companies to capture objective data that will provide a more accurate picture of brain network activity.

"It has been a pleasure to be associated with Cumulus for the last 6 years, as founder, chair and keen supporter," said Ruth McKernan, Co-founder of Cumulus. "As my term comes to an end, I wish Ricardo success in his new role as chair and look forward to seeing the company going from strength to strength in the future."

"I'm honored to join the Cumulus Board as chair and help advance their mission through patient-centered digital transformation," said Dr. Sáinz Fuertes. "I look forward to helping oversee the growth of the company through market adoption of the NeuLogiq Platform with a focus on addressing the substantial unmet need for sensitive tools that provide objective measures in CNS clinical studies. This is critical for advancing much needed therapies for patients living with life altering neurodegenerative diseases and neuropsychiatric conditions."

Dr. Sáinz Fuertes currently serves as the Global Director of Digital Health Solutions at Eisai, a role he has held since May 2023. He is a Psychiatrist, Neuroscientist, and Pharmaceutical Physician who bridges clinical practice, neuroscience research, and digital health innovation. With nearly two decades in psychiatry and over a decade in the pharma industry, he specializes in advancing digital biomarkers, digital therapeutics, and neuroscience-driven solutions that improve diagnosis, treatment, and patient outcomes.

About Cumulus Neuroscience

Cumulus Neuroscience is a global leader in brain health technology, providing the most advanced platform for multi-dimensional data collection in clinical trials. Our mission is to accelerate the development of treatments for neuropsychiatric and neurodegenerative disorders by delivering scalable, reliable, and regulatory-compliant solutions for measuring brain function in real-world settings.

For more information, visit www.cumulusneuro.com

