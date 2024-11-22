Cultural Finance Empowers New Quality Productive Forces in the Greater Bay Area's Cultural Industry

GUANGZHOU, China, Nov. 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- From November 20 to 22, the 2024 Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Greater Bay Area Cultural Industry Investment Conference took place in Guangzhou. The event was attended by representatives from financial and securities institutions, industry associations, over 100 leading investment firms, more than 40 listed companies, as well as over 100 unicorn and gazelle companies, and cultural technology innovation companies.

The venue of the 2024 Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Greater Bay Area Cultural Industry Investment Conference.

This year's conference centered on the theme "Cultural Finance Empowering the Greater Bay Area: Industry and Technology Reinforcing Each Other." Several impactful cultural investment projects were launched, alongside a series of forward-looking and in-depth high-quality research findings in the cultural industry. The event showcased cutting-edge cultural technology achievements with independent intellectual property rights and practical application potential. Notable cultural projects and products, including the film Fall Into the Mortal World, virtual digital humans for museums, and "Humanoid Robot+," made their debut, attracting significant interest from attendees. Core cultural industry cities within the Greater Bay Area, such as Guangzhou, Shenzhen, Hong Kong, and Macao, are abundant in cultural resources and presented diverse offerings. Many enterprises in these cities are focusing on areas such as AIGC, digital creative production, smart cultural manufacturing, and new forms of cultural consumption, leading to the rapid formation of a vibrant digital cultural industry ecosystem.

During the conference, the "2024 Cultural Industry Investment Report" and the "2024 Report on the Trends of Cultural Industry Investment in the Greater Bay Area" were released, providing insights and strategic guidance for financing and investment development of the cultural sector from various perspectives, hotspots, and trends. The reports indicated that the total financing amount for the cultural industry in the Greater Bay Area reached approximately 52.82 billion yuan over the past five years. Guangdong's cultural industry's added value has ranked first in the country for 20 consecutive years, achieving an average annual growth rate exceeding 10 percent. In 2023, the revenue of culture and culture-related enterprises above a designated size in Guangdong reached 2.2483 trillion yuan, the highest in the nation. The province is home to 10,800 culture and culture-related enterprises above a designated size, accounting for one-seventh of the national total. Notably, Shenzhen's culture and culture-related enterprises above a designated size generated over 1 trillion yuan in revenue, accounting for 8.5 percent of the national total. Revenue from the cultural manufacturing industry accounts for nearly half of the revenue from culture and culture-related enterprises, reflecting the strength of Guangdong's manufacturing industry.

Guangdong produces four-fifths of the nation's gaming and amusement equipment, with Guangzhou's gaming machines capturing 20 percent of the global market share and one-quarter of global animation derivatives originating in Dongguan. The province exhibits distinct advantages in niche segments, such as films and TV programs, video games, animation, and creative design. The gaming industry's revenue accounts for over 80 percent of the national total, while revenues from digital music, digital publishing, and animation account for approximately one-quarter, one-fifth, and one-third of the national total, respectively.

