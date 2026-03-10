Cullen International launches new service analysing EU sustainable transport and transport decarbonisation policy

BRUSSEL, March 10, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Cullen International has launched a new service providing independent analysis of EU sustainable transport policy and transport decarbonisation initiatives, following the European Commission's latest proposals aimed at accelerating the green transition of the transport and logistics sector.

The new Transport and Delivery Sustainability service provides regulatory intelligence on EU legislation and policy developments affecting electric vehicles, transport emissions, sustainable logistics and e-commerce delivery across Europe.

Cullen's new service tracks EU legislation on electric and zero-emission vehicles, transport emissions and air pollution, and benchmarks how EU Member States implement sustainable transport and e-commerce delivery policies. The service also provides industry insight into the environmental targets and actions of transport and delivery operators, sectoral regulators and vehicle manufacturers.

The EU's latest proposal for an Industrial Accelerator Act includes new minimum requirements for certain electric vehicles to be considered "made in the EU". Meeting these requirements would give automotive manufacturers additional flexibility to meet their CO₂ emission targets for vehicles, while also allowing low- and zero-emission vehicles to qualify for potential EU public funding and industrial policy support. However, the proposed "made in the EU" criterion has been criticised by parts of the automotive industry as insufficient to accelerate the uptake of electric vehicles or strengthen the competitiveness of the European automotive sector.

"Understanding how the Commission's various proposals work and interact, and what they mean in practice for industry is critical for decision-makers and stakeholders across the European transport and logistics ecosystem," commented Peter Dunn, Head of the Sustainability service at Cullen International. "So many different initiatives affect the transport and delivery sector that it can be hard to keep track or make sense of everything, particularly as the policy landscape continues to evolve."

The transport and delivery sector faces critical challenges, accounting for nearly one-third of total EU greenhouse gas emissions, with growing road traffic volumes and rapidly expanding e-commerce and parcel delivery markets. While the transition to electric and zero-emission vehicles is well underway, many hurdles remain - particularly for long-haul freight transport, and due to the limited availability of charging infrastructure and alternative fuels across Europe.

"Making sense of the growing body of EU transport, climate and sustainability legislation is vital for transport and delivery organisations that want to plan successfully for the future and contribute to Europe's transition to climate-neutral mobility," Dunn continued.

"Our new service will offer independent regulatory intelligence and policy analysis to help organisations stay informed about the latest EU transport regulation and sustainability initiatives, steer the debate and act with confidence on the path to net-zero transport."

