CUBE LAUNCHES REGPLATFORM™ INTEL TO TRANSFORM THE MID-MARKET REGULATORY INTELLIGENCE LANDSCAPE IN FINANCIAL SERVICES

LONDON, April 9, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- CUBE, a global leader in Automated Regulatory Intelligence (ARI) and Regulatory Change Management (RCM), has announced the launch of RegPlatform™ Intel, its latest purpose-built product to help financial services firms in the mid-market sector remain compliant in today's ever-changing global regulatory landscape. CUBE now has an 800-strong customer community in the mid-market sector and has developed this solution to bring a powerful mix of regulatory technology, content and intelligence to compliance and risk teams across the globe.

CUBE launches new solution for the financial services mid-market sector

CUBE's next generation solution combines its innovative, market-proven AI-based technology with unmatched regulatory summaries and insightful analysis curated by CUBE's team of over 250 highly qualified regulatory subject matter experts, legal and compliance professionals. Built on the very latest technology and AI, CUBE's RegPlatform™ Intel offers the highest levels of reliability and performance which have become synonymous with CUBE's industry proven enterprise capability.

Commenting on the launch of CUBE's RegPlatform™ Intel, CUBE's Founder & CEO Ben Richmond, said: "RegPlatform™ Intel is a simple, secure and highly effective solution for the thousands of businesses that operate in the mid-market sector. With the significant investment we have made and our proven track record in regulatory intelligence we believe this will be transformative for mid-market compliance and risk professionals across financial services. It's been purpose built for them and will be the most modern and intuitive solution on the market."

RegPlatform™ Intel has been created for CUBE's global base of financial services firms, across the mid-market sector, including regional and community banks, wealth managers and asset managers. It is a highly effective solution which enables customers to quickly realise value, often in minutes, demonstrating how user-friendly the solution is for compliance and risk professionals in need of a fast and reliable way to address their regulatory needs.

Discussing the mid-market opportunity, Richmond added: "We're often recognised for our work with customers in the enterprise sector; where we provide end-to-end regulatory intelligence and change management for some of the world's largest financial institutions, but we also see a significant demand for our capability with customers in the mid-market sector."

The solution is the latest in the RegPlatform™ family, building on the success of RegPlatform™ Enterprise. It brings together the powerful combination of CUBE's enhanced capabilities following the acquisition of two US-based regulatory businesses in 2024 (Reg-Room and the Thomson Reuters Regulatory Intelligence and Oden products and businesses).

There are additional solutions expected to join the RegPlatform™ family during 2025.

