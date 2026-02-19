CUBE ACQUIRES SILICON VALLEY REGTECH, 4CRISK, DELIVERING NEXT GENERATION COMPLIANCE AND RISK MAPPING AUTOMATION

Key highlights:

Purpose-built, proven and trusted AI maps regulatory obligations directly to controls, policies, procedures and risks

Expands CUBE's leadership in financial regulation into adjacent corporate regulatory domains

Furthers CUBE's capabilities to serve customers with a unified, AI-first, enterprise wide compliance and risk platform

LONDON, Feb. 19, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- CUBE, a global leader in Automated Regulatory Intelligence (ARI) and Regulatory Change Management (RCM), announces the acquisition of 4CRisk.ai (4CRisk), a Silicon Valley headquartered RegTech business whose agentic AI platform delivers policy and procedure mapping to regulatory obligations, controls and risks. Additionally, 4CRisk provides specialised corporate compliance solutions to meet evolving requirements across cyber, AI, privacy, labour laws and ESG.

CUBE announces the acquisition of 4CRisk.ai

Founded in 2019, 4CRisk has developed a sophisticated, purpose-built compliance and risk platform that analyses and breaks down corporate policies and procedures, mapping them directly to regulatory obligations, controls and risks at all levels of granularity. Its AI technology leverages proprietary Specialised Language Models (SLMs) trained on authoritative regulatory compliance and risk sources which, together with its AI compliance CoPilot, Ask ARIA, drives unparalleled automation. This innovative approach produces highly accurate results up to fifty times faster than equivalent manual processes.

The acquisition strengthens CUBE's ability to deliver fully automated compliance and risk solutions, complementing its existing capabilities in regulatory compliance, operational risk and regulatory change management. Together, CUBE and 4CRisk enable customers to move seamlessly from identifying regulatory change to automatically assessing the impact on policies, procedures and controls enterprise wide. The 4CRisk team, based across the US, India and the UK, will join CUBE, expanding its global team of AI engineers and regulatory experts.

Ben Richmond, Founder & CEO of CUBE, said: "CUBE is the strategic partner of choice for the world's leading financially regulated organisations for both their financial and non-financial compliance and risk requirements. 4CRisk extends our reach in adjacent corporate regulatory domains and enables our RegPlatform customers to move from understanding regulatory changes to fully automating the mapping to internal governance frameworks. This is a natural extension of our capabilities and a meaningful step forward in helping our customers manage their compliance and risk more effectively across the enterprise."

Richmond continued: "The pace of AI innovation coming out of Silicon Valley is remarkable, and 4CRisk is a great example of that. They've built an incredible platform and the team behind it will be instrumental in helping us further accelerate innovation for our customers."

Venky Yerrapotu, Founder & CEO of 4CRisk, commented: "We are honoured to join CUBE, a company we have long admired for its global vision and for setting the standard in regulatory intelligence. 4CRisk was founded to help organisations navigate regulatory complexity with clarity and confidence using AI that can be trusted and explained. CUBE's industry-leading content, combined with the automation our platform brings, makes for a compelling combination."

Joshua Gielessen, investor at Hg, added: "We are delighted to support CUBE's continued expansion with the acquisition of 4CRisk. Building the industry's leading AI-powered, end-to-end compliance and risk platform has been a strategic priority since our investment in 2024. Combining CUBE's existing capabilities with 4CRisk's purpose-built regulatory AI further accelerates that vision and creates an even stronger proposition."

Backed by Hg, the acquisition of 4CRisk marks another major milestone in CUBE's growth, as it continues to build a unified platform for compliance and risk based on agentic AI. CUBE now serves more than 1,000 customers globally across financial services and adjacent industries, with its platform covering every regulated country.

4CRisk was recently named, alongside CUBE, in the RegTech100 for 2026, recognising the world's most innovative RegTech companies operating across the financial services sector.

Transaction details were not disclosed.

