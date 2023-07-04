CT/NG Testing Market worth $2.7 billion | MarketsandMarkets

CHICAGO, July 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- In the near future, the CT/NG (Chlamydia and Gonorrhea) testing industry is poised to witness significant advancements and transformations. With the increasing prevalence of sexually transmitted infections and the growing awareness about the importance of early detection and treatment, the demand for CT/NG testing is expected to soar. Technological advancements, such as point-of-care testing devices and rapid diagnostic methods, will revolutionize the industry, enabling quicker and more accessible testing options. Additionally, the integration of molecular diagnostics and genotyping techniques will enhance the accuracy and specificity of CT/NG tests, allowing for targeted treatment approaches. Furthermore, the widespread adoption of telemedicine and digital health platforms will facilitate remote testing and result delivery, ensuring convenience and privacy for individuals seeking CT/NG testing services. Overall, the CT/NG testing industry is set to undergo a remarkable transformation, driven by innovation and the commitment to improving sexual health outcomes for individuals worldwide.

CT/NG Testing Market in terms of revenue was estimated to be worth $1.7 billion in 2023 and is poised to reach $2.7 billion by 2028, growing at a CAGR of 8.6% from 2023 to 2028 according to a new report by MarketsandMarkets™. Factors such as the increasing prevalence of CT/NG infections, increasing investments and funds in CT/NG and growing awareness for diseases diagnosis are driving the growth of this market. However, operational barriers and the high cost of CT/NG testing instruments is likely to hamper the growth of CT/NG testing market.

Browse in-depth TOC on "CT/NG Testing Market"

CT/NG Testing Market Scope:

Report Coverage Details Market Revenue in 2023 $1.7 billion Estimated Value by 2028 $2.7 billion Growth Rate Poised to grow at a CAGR of 8.6% Market Size Available for 2021–2028 Forecast Period 2023–2028 Forecast Units Value (USD Billion) Report Coverage Revenue Forecast, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors, and Trends Segments Covered Product, testing type, technology, end user, and region Geographies Covered North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa Report Highlights Updated financial information / product portfolio of players Key Market Opportunities Growing opportunities in emerging countries Key Market Drivers Increasing investments and funding to drive market growth

Assays & Kits segment is expected to account for the largest share in 2022.

Based on product, the CT/NG testing market is segmented into assays & kits and instruments/analyzers. The large share of this segment is due to the recurrent and constant purchase requirement for the diagnosis of various infections and high-burden diseases including sexual health diseases such as CT/NG.

The INAAT segment held the largest market share in the CT/NG testing market.

Based on technology, the CT/NG testing market is broadly segmented into INAAT (isothermal nucleic acid amplification technology), PCR (polymerase chain reaction), immunodiagnostics and other technologies. The INAAT segment accounted for the largest share of the CT/NG testing market in 2022. The large share of the INAAT segment can be attributed to its high sensitivity, specificity and cost-effectiveness in CT/NG diagnosis.

North America dominates the global CT/NG testing market

Based on the region segmentation, the CT/NG testing market is divided into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East Africa. North America holds the largest share and expects to dominate the CT/NG testing market. The large share of North America in this market can be attributed to the increasing prevalence of CT/NG, rising advancements in technology, and the growing healthcare system that is highly developed in the US and Canada.

CT/NG Testing Market Dynamics:

Drivers:

Increasing investments and funding to drive market growth

Restraints:

High cost of instruments

Opportunities:

Growing opportunities in emerging countries

Challenges:

Operational barriers and shortage of skills across major markets

Key Market Players:

The major players operating in this market are F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd. (Switzerland), Hologic, Inc. (US), Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (US), Abbott Laboratories (US), QIAGEN (Netherlands), PerkinElmer Inc. (US), Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (US), Siemens Healthineers AG (Germany), Danaher (US), Becton, Dickinson and Company (US), Seegene, Inc. (South Korea), Meridian Bioscience Inc. (US), Binx Health, Inc. (US), Visby Medical, Inc. (US), Geneproof A.S. (Czech Republic), Bioneer Corporation (South Korea), Genetic Signatures (Australia), Microbiologics, Inc. (US), Vircell S.L. (Spain), Sansure Biotech Inc. (China), ELITechGroup (France), Molbio Diagnostics Pvt. Ltd. (India), Operon S.A. (Spain), Tianlong Technology Co., Ltd. (China), and Goffin Molecular Technologies B.V. (Netherlands).

Recent Developments:

In February 2023, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (US) acquired TIB Molbiol ( Germany ), to expand its PCR test portfolio with a wide range of assays for infectious diseases.

), to expand its PCR test portfolio with a wide range of assays for infectious diseases. In May 2022, Hologic, Inc. (US) acquired Diagenode (US), a developer and manufacturer of molecular diagnostic assays and epigenetics products. This acquisition will further strengthen the company's molecular diagnostics business by expanding its international capabilities and improving its regional time-to-market.

In December 2021, Hologic, Inc. (US) launched Panther Trax for high-volume molecular testing.

In September 2020, QIAGEN ( Netherlands ) Acquired NeuMoDx Molecular (US) to expand QIAGEN's portfolio of automated molecular testing solutions based on the proven PCR technology.

CT/NG Testing Market Advantages:

Early Detection: CT/NG testing allows for early detection of Chlamydia and Gonorrhea, enabling prompt initiation of treatment and preventing the progression of infections. This leads to improved health outcomes for individuals and reduced transmission rates within communities.

Diverse Testing Options: The CT/NG testing market offers a range of testing methods, including laboratory-based tests and point-of-care testing devices. These options cater to different healthcare settings, providing efficient and convenient testing with reduced turnaround time for results.

Improved Accuracy: Advancements in molecular diagnostics and genotyping techniques have enhanced the accuracy and specificity of CT/NG tests. These technologies enable the identification of specific strains and drug resistance patterns, allowing for targeted treatment approaches and better management of infections.

Personalized Treatment Approaches: The integration of molecular diagnostics and genotyping techniques in CT/NG testing enables personalized treatment approaches. This helps optimize treatment regimens based on individual infection profiles, reducing the development of antibiotic resistance and improving treatment outcomes.

Accessibility through Telemedicine: The integration of telemedicine and digital health platforms in the CT/NG testing market facilitates remote testing, consultations, and result delivery. This overcomes geographical barriers and increases accessibility to testing services, particularly for individuals in underserved areas.

Convenience and Privacy: Telemedicine solutions in the CT/NG testing market offer convenience and privacy to individuals seeking testing services. Remote testing and result delivery ensure confidentiality, reducing barriers and stigma associated with traditional in-person visits.

Public Health Impact: The CT/NG testing market plays a crucial role in public health by preventing the spread of Chlamydia and Gonorrhea infections. Early detection and treatment help break the transmission cycle, reducing the burden of these sexually transmitted infections on communities.

Research and Surveillance: The CT/NG testing market contributes to research and surveillance efforts by providing data on infection rates, strains, and drug resistance patterns. This information aids in understanding disease trends, developing public health strategies, and monitoring the effectiveness of interventions.

Overall, the CT/NG testing market offers advantages such as early detection, diverse testing options, improved accuracy, personalized treatment approaches, accessibility through telemedicine, convenience, and privacy. These advantages have a positive impact on individual health outcomes, public health, and research efforts in combating Chlamydia and Gonorrhea infections.

Report Objectives:

To define, describe, segment, and forecast the global CT/NG testing market, by product, testing type, technology, end user, and region

To provide detailed information regarding the major factors influencing the market growth (such as drivers, restraints, opportunities, and challenges)

To analyze the micromarkets1 with respect to individual growth trends, prospects, and contributions to the overall CT/NG testing market

To analyze market opportunities for stakeholders and provide details of the competitive landscape for key players

To forecast the size of the market segments with respect to five regions, namely, North America , Europe , the Asia Pacific , Latin America , and the Middle East & Africa

, , the , , and the & To profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their product portfolios, market positions, and core competencies2

To track and analyze company developments such as product launches & approvals, partnerships, acquisitions, agreements, and other developments

To benchmark players within the market using the proprietary Competitive Leadership Mapping framework, which analyzes market players on various parameters within the broad categories of business and product excellence

