Crystal Oscillator Market worth $3.4 billion by 2028 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets™

CHICAGO, Nov. 29, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The global crystal oscillator market was valued at USD 3.0 billion in 2023 and is projected to reach USD 3.4 billion by 2028; it is expected to register a CAGR of 2.5% during the forecast period according to a new report by MarketsandMarkets™. The rise in demand for crystal oscillator systems is attributed to the Increasing adoption of crystal oscillators in aerospace and defense applications, growing use of crystal oscillators in automotive sector, higher demand for crystal oscillators with thriving consumer electronics industry, and rising deployment of crystal oscillators in 5G and 6G networks.

Download PDF Brochure: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=943

Browse in-depth TOC on "Crystal Oscillator Market"

157 – Tables

64 – Figures

229 – Pages

Crystal Oscillator Market Report Scope:

Report Coverage Details Market Revenue in 2023 $ 3.0 billion Estimated Value by 2028 $ 3.4 billion Growth Rate Poised to grow at a CAGR of 2.5% Market Size Available for 2019–2028 Forecast Period 2023–2028 Forecast Units Value (USD Million/Billion) Report Coverage Revenue Forecast, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors, and Trends Segments Covered By Type, Mounting Scheme, Crystal Cut, General Circuitry, Application and Region Geographies Covered North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Rest of World Key Market Challenge Frequency drift issues in crystal oscillators after extended use Key Market Opportunities Growing demand for miniature electronic devices with improved performance Key Market Drivers Increasing adoption of crystal oscillators in aerospace and defense applications

By Mounting Scheme: surface mount segment to account for the largest market share in the forecasted year.

The surface mount segment accounted for the larger share of ~77% of the crystal oscillator market in 2028. The surface-mount method requires higher capital investment as it requires advanced technologies and skills to solder the components on the PCB. Due to the smaller number of leads, a surface-mount device is smaller in size. This method is largely used in the industry because of its advantages, such as higher component density per unit, lower cost of unit assemblies, and higher unit production.

By Crystal Cut: AT cut segment to account for the largest market share in the forecasted year.

The AT cut segment accounted for the largest share of ~72% of the crystal oscillator market, based on crystal cut, in 2028. The major advantages of this cut are the temperature coefficient, which becomes zero at 26°C, and either side of the crystal is relatively flat. Other benefits include good aging, temperature stability, drive-level sensitivity, frequency overshot, etc. Moreover, it is readily available at low prices, which makes it the preferred cut in most applications.

By General Circuitry: TCXO general circuitry segment to account for the largest market share in the forecasted year.

The TCXO general circuitry segment accounted for the largest market share of ~36% in 2028. TCXO has a good temperature characteristic, is cost-effective, has low power consumption, is compact and light, and has a short start time. Therefore, it is used as the reference oscillator for communication devices and measuring instruments. Communication devices include mobile phones, GPS, land mobile radio systems, microwave communication, and satellite communication systems, and measuring instruments including frequency counters and synthesizers.

By Application: the consumer electronics segment accounts for a largest market share in the forecasted year.

Consumer electronics accounted for the largest share of ~38% of the crystal oscillator industry, by application, in 2028. Crystal oscillators play a vital role in consumer electronics by providing precise and stable clock signals, ensuring the accurate timing and synchronization of various functions. These miniature electronic components utilize the piezoelectric properties of quartz crystals to generate a consistent oscillation frequency, which is crucial for maintaining the correct operation of devices such as smartphones, televisions, and computers. Major growth trends in this sector include virtual and augmented reality, smart speakers, automated homes, drones, robots, and 5G smartphones. Crystal oscillators are used in these applications due to their high stability, good quality, and small size.

Inquiry Before Buying: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Enquiry_Before_BuyingNew.asp?id=943

Asia Pacific is expected to hold the largest share of the crystal oscillator Market during the forecast period.

Asia Pacific held the largest share of ~59% in the crystal oscillator market in 2028. The crystal oscillator market in Asia Pacific is projected to witness significant growth during the forecast period. Consumer electronics, 5G installation, and automotive manufacturing are applications that contribute significantly to the growth of this market in Asia Pacific. The region has become a global focal point for large investments and business expansion opportunities.

Key Players-

The key companies based in Asia Pacific that offer crystal oscillators companies include Seiko Epson Corporation (Japan), NIHON DEMPA KOGYO CO., LTD. (Japan), TXC Corporation (Taiwan), KYOCERA Corporation (Japan), and Daishinku Corp. (Japan).

Get 10% Free Customization on this Report: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestCustomizationNew.asp?id=943

Browse Adjacent Market: Semiconductor and Electronics Market Research Reports &Consulting

Related Reports:

Timing Devices Market by Type (Oscillators, Atomic Clocks, Clock Generators, Clock Buffers, Jitter Attenuators), Material (Crystal, Silicon, Ceramic), Vertical (Consumer Electronics, Automotive) and Region - Global Forecast to 2030

Oven-Controlled Crystal Oscillator (OCXO) Market by Type, Mounting Scheme (Surface Mount, Through-hole), Application (Consumer Electronics, Telecom & Networking, military & aerospace, Industrial, Automotive, Medical) and Region - Global Forecast to 2028

Microcontrollers, DSP, & IP Core Chip Market by Type, Applications (Automotive & Transportation, Consumer Electronics, Industrial, Communications, Security, and Medical & Healthcare) and Geography (Americas, Europe, APAC & ROW) - Analysis & Forecast to 2014 – 2020

Hermetic Packaging Market with COVID-19 impact by Configuration (Multilayer Ceramic Packages, Metal Can Packages, Pressed Ceramic Packages), Type (Ceramic-Metal Sealing, Glass-Metal Sealing), Application, Industry, and Region - Global Forecast to 2025

MEMS Oscillator Market by Packaging Type (Surface-Mount Device Package and Chip-Scale Package), Band (MHz and kHz), General Circuitry (SPMO, TCMO, VCMO, FSMO, DCMO, and SSMO), Application, and Geography - Global Forecast to 2022

About MarketsandMarkets™

MarketsandMarkets™ has been recognized as one of America's best management consulting firms by Forbes, as per their recent report.

MarketsandMarkets™ is a blue ocean alternative in growth consulting and program management, leveraging a man-machine offering to drive supernormal growth for progressive organizations in the B2B space. We have the widest lens on emerging technologies, making us proficient in co-creating supernormal growth for clients.

Earlier this year, we made a formal transformation into one of America's best management consulting firms as per a survey conducted by Forbes.

The B2B economy is witnessing the emergence of $25 trillion of new revenue streams that are substituting existing revenue streams in this decade alone. We work with clients on growth programs, helping them monetize this $25 trillion opportunity through our service lines - TAM Expansion, Go-to-Market (GTM) Strategy to Execution, Market Share Gain, Account Enablement, and Thought Leadership Marketing.

Built on the 'GIVE Growth' principle, we work with several Forbes Global 2000 B2B companies - helping them stay relevant in a disruptive ecosystem. Our insights and strategies are molded by our industry experts, cutting-edge AI-powered Market Intelligence Cloud, and years of research. The KnowledgeStore™ (our Market Intelligence Cloud) integrates our research, facilitates an analysis of interconnections through a set of applications, helping clients look at the entire ecosystem and understand the revenue shifts happening in their industry.

To find out more, visit www.MarketsandMarkets™.com or follow us on Twitter, LinkedIn and Facebook.

Contact:

Mr. Aashish Mehra

MarketsandMarkets™ INC.

630 Dundee Road

Suite 430

Northbrook, IL 60062

USA: +1-888-600-6441

Email: sales@marketsandmarkets.com

Visit Our Web Site: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/

Research Insight: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/ResearchInsight/crystal-oscillator-market.asp

Content Source: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/PressReleases/crystal-oscillator.asp

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/660509/MarketsandMarkets_Logo.jpg