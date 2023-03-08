Crypto AM's Founder & Editor-at-Large, James Bowater Joins Fineqia's Advisory Board

LONDON, March 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Fineqia International Inc. (the "Company" or "Fineqia") (CSE: FNQ) (OTC: FNQQF) (Frankfurt: FNQA) is pleased to announce the appointment of James Bowater to its board of advisors. Bowater is the founder and editor at large for Crypto AM, a leading news and insights platform covering the blockchain and digital asset industries, and the founder of Jade Vault, a secure physical storage solution for high-value assets.

As a member of Fineqia's advisory board, Bowater will bring his extensive expertise in the digital asset and blockchain industries to the company. He will work closely with the board and the executive team to help guide the company's strategic direction, particularly in the areas of early-stage digital asset and blockchain developments.

"We are thrilled to welcome James Bowater to our advisory board," said Bundeep Singh Rangar, CEO of Fineqia. "His knowledge and network in the digital asset and blockchain industries are invaluable to Fineqia as we continue to expand our offerings in these areas. We believe his insight will be instrumental in helping us identify and evaluate high-quality opportunities."

James was named Blockchain Advisor of the Year 2022 at the prestigious AIBC awards in Malta.

Fineqia's board of advisors and its members are not officers or directors of the company.

About Fineqia International Inc.

Fineqia (www.fineqia.com) is a digital asset business that primarily builds and targets investments in early and growth stage technology companies that will be part of Web 3, the next generation of the Internet. Publicly listed in Canada (CSE: FNQ) with offices in Toronto and London, Fineqia's portfolio of investments includes businesses that are at the forefront of tokenization, blockchain technology, NFTs, crypto and fintech.

