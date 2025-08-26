Crusoe Expands Partnership with atNorth for Sustainable AI Cloud Growth

Scaling cloud capacity to 57MW at atNorth`s ICE02 data center to support demand for Crusoe Cloud

REYKJAVÍK, Iceland, Aug. 26, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- atNorth, the leading Nordic high-density colocation and built-to-suit datacenter provider, together with Crusoe, the industry's first vertically integrated AI infrastructure provider, today announced the significant expansion of Crusoe Cloud capacity at atNorth's ICE02 data center in Iceland. This strategic expansion is designed to meet the surging demand for Crusoe Cloud services from customers of all sizes across Europe and North America.

Crusoe and atNorth's original partnership was announced in December 2023 outlining plans for 33MW of capacity at atNorth's ICE02 data center. The new collaboration involves a 24MW expansion agreement for the campus, which is a key component of Crusoe's growing European strategy.

Already benefiting from low-latency networks and fully redundant connectivity via multiple undersea fiber optic cables that provide critical access for customers across international markets, the ICE02 upgrade also includes the installation of NVIDIA GB200 NVL72 infrastructure, NVIDIA Blackwell GPUs, and NVIDIA Hopper GPUs that exemplify the future of generative AI.

Powered by renewable energy, the ICE02 data center has also been fitted with Direct Liquid to Chip (DLC) cooling infrastructure, demonstrating both business' commitment to responsible low carbon operations.

"Crusoe runs the infrastructure for intelligence," said Chase Lochmiller co-founder and CEO, Crusoe. "Our partnership with atNorth allows us to leverage the abundant geothermal and hydroelectric power in Iceland to build energy-first AI infrastructure so that our customers can run their most demanding AI workloads on Crusoe Cloud."

"We are delighted with Crusoe's success in serving its clients via our data centers and are excited to announce this significant development in our ongoing partnership," says Eyjólfur Magnús Kristinsson, CEO atNorth. "The expansion of our ICE02 site features cutting-edge infrastructure and highly energy-efficient Direct Liquid to Chip (DLC) cooling technology. This aligns with both companies' commitment to sustainability, and we are proud to support Crusoe on their path to decarbonize their workloads while delivering AI-ready solutions in an environmentally responsible way."

atNorth recognizes the growing demand for responsible AI-ready data centers. Its modular data center design supports the scalability and flexibility needed for today's most demanding workloads. Recent partnerships, including those with Nokia and 6G AI Sweden AB, reflect clients' need to balance cutting-edge technology with environmental responsibility and demonstrate atNorth's strong commitment to delivering state-of-the-art, sustainable data center campuses.

About atNorth

atNorth is the leading Nordic data center company that offers cost-effective, scalable high-density colocation and built-to-suit services trusted by industry-leading organizations.

With sustainability at its core, atNorth's data centers run on renewable energy resources and support circular economy principles. All atNorth sites leverage innovative design, power efficiency, and intelligent operations to provide long-term infrastructure and flexible colocation deployments.

atNorth is headquartered in Reykjavik, Iceland and operates eight data centers in strategic locations across the Nordics, with a site to open in Ballerup, Denmark in 2025, as well as its tenth under construction in Kouvola, Finland and its eleventh site in Ølgod, Denmark. The business has also secured land for a future mega site in the Sollefteå Municipality in Sweden.

For more information, visit atNorth.com or follow atNorth on LinkedIn.

About Crusoe

Crusoe is on a mission to accelerate the abundance of energy and intelligence. Crusoe provides a reliable, scalable, cost-effective, and environmentally friendly solution for AI infrastructure by harnessing large-scale energy, building AI-optimized data centers, and empowering builders to reach their AI potential. Crusoe empowers its customers to build the future faster.

