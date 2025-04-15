Crowell & Moring’s London Office Adds Leading AI and Emerging Tech Partner Emma Wright

Wright co-founded the Interparliamentary Forum on Emerging Technologies and is a UNESCO AI Expert Without Borders. She brings deep experience in technology transactions and regulatory matters.

LONDON, April 15, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Emma Wright, a market leading lawyer representing prominent technology companies and governments on artificial intelligence and emerging technologies, has joined Crowell & Moring U.K. LLP as a partner in its Privacy and Cybersecurity Group in London. Wright will advise clients on regulatory matters and complex technology procurements with a regulatory or government interface.

Wright is co-founder and director of the Interparliamentary Forum on Emerging Technologies and an executive committee member of the global UNESCO Women4EthicalAI.

Wright works with clients from all parts of the tech ecosystem in areas such as emerging AI and data regulation, cybersecurity and resilience, telecom and online safety regulation, and the rules governing technology procurement and foreign investment. Her practice encompasses complex commercial transactions and investments in the tech sector, and her experience includes advising on technology related to critical national infrastructure and procurement of multimillion-pound digital transformation projects.

"It is a real pleasure to welcome Emma to our growing London office. Emma's practice encompasses both regulatory and transactional elements, and she is highly skilled at translating regulatory frameworks into commercial and practical advice. Her appointment is a strategic move which bolsters our global capabilities in emerging tech and enhances our London legal offering," said Robert Weekes, managing partner of the firm's London office and member of the firm's management board.

Wright joins Crowell from Harbottle & Lewis, where she established and led the Technology, Data, and Digital Group. Prior to that role, she led the Government and Public Sector team for Deloitte Legal. Wright previously served as a policy advisor in the U.K. Government.

"Emma is a proven leader in her field, and her move to Crowell enhances the global reach of our Privacy and Cybersecurity Group at a time when data protection and cyber issues are growing increasingly complex. We are delighted to welcome Emma to our team," said Jeffrey Poston, co-chair of Crowell & Moring's Privacy and Cybersecurity Group.

Wright's move to Crowell is the third senior addition to its London Privacy and Cybersecurity Group in just over a year. In January, Clare Sellars joined as counsel, bringing more than 20 years of experience in data protection, privacy, IP, IT and commercial matters. Last year, the team added partner Rafi Azim-Khan, a leading advisor on data, digital, and e-commerce laws. The firm's Privacy and Cybersecurity Group has also made recent additions in the U.S., with the arrival of senior counsel Rita Heimes, former general counsel for the International Association of Privacy Professionals, and Justin B. Weiss, former associate general counsel for global technology investor Naspers.

Wright commented: "Crowell's Privacy and Cybersecurity Group is among the most respected within the market. I look forward to working with my colleagues in London and across the firm to deliver a comprehensive offering to clients operating at the forefront of technological innovation."

Wright is ranked as a leading partner in The Legal 500 and ranked in Chambers UK. She is listed by Computer Weekly as one of the Top 20 Most Influential Women in Tech.

